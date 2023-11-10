Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
10 November 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 700,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 480.874p. The highest price paid per share was 482.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 478.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0868% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 501,619,300 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 805,638,642. Rightmove holds 11,796,138 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1270
482.30
08:22:46
2218
481.70
08:22:46
260
481.50
08:24:09
1000
481.50
08:24:09
1169
481.30
08:25:28
89
481.30
08:25:28
1095
481.00
08:28:50
1117
480.70
08:30:14
130
481.10
08:32:44
130
481.20
08:32:44
684
481.20
08:32:44
324
481.20
08:32:44
914
480.90
08:37:09
1167
480.90
08:37:09
194
480.90
08:37:09
252
480.80
08:37:24
906
480.80
08:37:24
650
480.60
08:39:02
528
480.60
08:39:02
1296
480.30
08:46:30
535
480.40
08:49:52
768
480.40
08:49:52
130
480.40
08:52:33
130
480.50
08:52:33
684
480.50
08:52:33
220
480.50
08:52:33
1334
479.90
08:54:16
458
480.30
08:57:36
737
480.30
08:57:36
1176
480.00
09:00:21
1177
480.30
09:03:22
1261
480.20
09:07:30
318
480.20
09:08:18
735
480.20
09:08:18
1173
480.20
09:12:24
1192
480.20
09:14:49
1070
480.30
09:17:40
1047
480.20
09:20:31
46
480.40
09:26:36
11
480.40
09:26:36
46
480.40
09:26:36
163
480.50
09:27:09
29
480.50
09:27:09
1204
480.60
09:29:26
1193
480.60
09:29:26
15
480.30
09:34:30
1245
480.30
09:34:30
465
480.10
09:35:15
804
480.10
09:35:15
130
480.10
09:35:15
1146
480.10
09:35:15
1273
479.90
09:41:56
1123
479.90
09:44:10
1176
479.70
09:46:00
770
480.20
09:49:48
473
480.20
09:49:48
186
481.30
10:01:01
1000
481.30
10:01:01
103
481.30
10:01:01
850
481.20
10:01:01
130
481.20
10:01:01
378
481.20
10:01:01
535
481.20
10:03:19
578
481.20
10:03:36
768
481.20
10:03:36
474
481.20
10:03:36
1091
481.20
10:06:44
1249
481.10
10:07:19
1156
480.60
10:08:22
1250
480.50
10:10:46
1246
480.70
10:12:15
537
480.70
10:12:15
2129
481.10
10:12:42
707
481.10
10:12:42
1205
481.00
10:12:48
716
480.90
10:12:48
451
480.90
10:12:48
1341
480.70
10:13:06
1146
480.70
10:14:32
1271
480.70
10:14:38
261
480.70
10:14:38
1280
480.40
10:15:09
1207
480.40
10:16:09
498
480.30
10:16:26
842
480.30
10:16:26
1217
480.10
10:16:27
542
479.80
10:17:54
666
479.80
10:17:54
1153
479.50
10:19:14
1114
479.10
10:21:01
1175
478.90
10:27:45
1114
478.50
10:28:33
1139
478.30
10:30:29
130
478.40
10:37:23
1101
478.40
10:37:23
130
478.50
10:40:01
684
478.50
10:40:01
130
478.60
10:40:01
297
478.60
10:40:01
1188
478.70
10:43:05
900
478.90
10:47:51
314
478.90
10:49:30
908
478.90
10:49:30
699
479.10
10:51:43
455
479.10
10:51:43
1189
480.40
10:53:28
1064
480.30
10:53:28
1099
480.30
10:54:02
2165
480.40
10:54:16
1645
481.10
10:55:56
1390
480.90
10:55:56
900
481.00
10:55:56
130
481.00
10:55:56
123
481.10
10:55:56
1048
480.70
10:56:27
1337
480.40
10:56:43
1250
480.10
10:56:59
1079
480.30
11:00:30
130
480.20
11:02:12
1042
480.20
11:02:12
1195
480.20
11:02:12
1257
480.30
11:05:07
1268
480.00
11:07:20
900
480.30
11:12:38
130
480.30
11:12:38
1167
480.20
11:14:17
1117
480.00
11:19:41
1101
480.30
11:24:00
1099
480.30
11:27:41
130
480.20
11:27:41
1230
480.30
11:31:23
54
480.30
11:31:23
1170
480.20
11:32:35
1048
479.80
11:38:31
1202
480.00
11:43:00
66
480.00
11:43:00
1132
479.80
11:47:06
130
479.60
11:51:13
1039
479.60
11:51:13
1246
479.60
11:57:30
1054
479.60
12:04:22
849
479.60
12:04:22
352
479.60
12:04:22
67
480.00
12:11:24
1089
480.00
12:11:24
900
480.00
12:11:24
156
480.00
12:11:24
681
480.20
12:19:56
432
480.20
12:19:56
1274
480.10
12:19:56
1159
479.80
12:21:14
375
479.90
12:23:27
820
479.90
12:23:27
1051
480.50
12:29:59
1248
480.70
12:31:56
495
480.70
12:31:56
1212
480.70
12:31:56
36
480.70
12:31:56
1036
480.70
12:31:56
1248
480.70
12:31:56
534
480.70
12:31:56
1275
481.00
12:32:32
311
481.00
12:32:32
1079
481.20
12:35:07
1162
481.20
12:35:07
1150
481.10
12:36:42
1059
481.10
12:36:42
49
480.90
12:40:16
650
480.90
12:40:16
629
480.90
12:40:45
130
480.80
12:40:45
130
480.90
12:40:45
684
480.90
12:40:45
172
480.90
12:40:45
1114
480.50
12:45:02
1203
480.90
12:48:26
1320
480.80
12:51:20
1265
480.80
12:51:20
130
480.70
12:51:20
1139
480.70
12:51:20
1176
480.70
12:56:02
1111
480.60
13:00:02
900
480.50
13:00:02
130
480.50
13:00:02
250
480.50
13:00:02
1198
480.10
13:02:25
1153
480.70
13:11:14
130
480.50
13:11:14
684
480.50
13:11:14
130
480.60
13:11:14
313
480.60
13:11:14
1166
480.50
13:13:57
861
480.80
13:20:58
247
480.80
13:20:58
53
480.80
13:24:01
748
480.80
13:24:55
400
480.80
13:24:55
1605
480.80
13:24:55
415
480.90
13:27:21
642
480.90
13:27:21
113
480.90
13:28:43
993
480.90
13:28:43
1000
481.00
13:29:32
224
481.00
13:29:32
413
480.90
13:29:32
811
480.90
13:29:32
1000
481.20
13:32:52
68
481.20
13:32:52
1275
481.20
13:32:52
484
481.10
13:32:52
705
481.10
13:32:52
130
481.10
13:32:52
850
481.20
13:32:52
130
481.20
13:32:52
61
481.20
13:32:52
130
481.10
13:32:52
130
481.20
13:32:52
417
481.20
13:32:52
610
481.20
13:32:52
1163
481.10
13:32:52
162000
481.10
13:33:31
106
481.50
13:35:52
353
481.50
13:35:52
106
481.50
13:35:52
1128
481.50
13:35:52
1253
481.50
13:35:52
1381
481.50
13:35:52
1253
481.50
13:35:52
35
481.50
13:35:52
794
481.50
13:38:00
748
481.50
13:38:00
1253
481.50
13:38:00
173
481.50
13:38:00
1253
481.50
13:39:43
224
481.50
13:39:43
1253
481.50
13:39:43
2944
481.50
13:39:43
1047
481.50
13:39:43
1190
481.40
13:39:43
2005
482.00
13:40:51
1089
481.90
13:40:51
1818
481.50
13:40:51
1204
481.50
13:40:51
49
481.50
13:40:51
457
481.50
13:40:51
1783
481.50
13:40:51
1082
481.90
13:41:01
1176
481.70
13:41:01
130
481.80
13:41:01
254
481.80
13:41:01
1000
482.10
13:41:02
177
482.20
13:41:02
1984
482.20
13:41:02
1000
482.20
13:41:02
886
482.20
13:41:02
906
482.20
13:41:02
130
482.10
13:41:02
511
482.20
13:41:02
130
482.20
13:41:02
1252
482.00
13:41:10
26
482.00
13:41:10
814
482.00
13:41:11
467
482.00
13:41:11
1252
482.00
13:41:11
1207
482.00
13:41:11
130
482.30
13:43:11
1000
482.20
13:43:11
445
482.20
13:43:11
4415
482.20
13:43:11
121
482.20
13:43:11
749
482.50
13:45:05
514
482.50
13:45:05
1051
482.50
13:46:11
1146
482.30
13:46:11
1157
481.80
13:46:19
672
481.90
13:49:45
435
481.90
13:49:45
1178
481.90
13:51:55
1108
481.70
13:51:55
344
481.70
13:54:48
936
481.70
13:54:48
850
481.80
13:57:02
130
481.80
13:57:02
140
481.80
13:57:02
528
481.60
13:57:55
525
481.60
13:57:55
130
481.90
14:04:29
684
481.90
14:04:29
545
481.90
14:04:29
255
481.90
14:04:29
127
481.80
14:04:29
1241
481.90
14:08:53
130
481.90
14:08:53
1043
481.90
14:08:53
317
481.70
14:15:31
922
481.70
14:15:31
850
481.70
14:15:31
130
481.70
14:15:31
69
481.80
14:15:31
1107
481.60
14:16:28
1115
481.60
14:22:46
130
481.60
14:22:46
1116
481.60
14:22:46
1185
481.50
14:25:00
644
481.60
14:28:46
433
481.60
14:28:46
104
481.70
14:31:13
990
481.70
14:31:13
356
481.70
14:31:13
927
481.70
14:31:13
1226
481.60
14:31:15
850
481.50
14:31:18
1216
481.20
14:32:30
63
481.10
14:33:02
1067
481.10
14:33:02
383
480.90
14:35:37
736
480.90
|
14:35:37
850
481
14:35:37
63
481
14:35:37
306
481
14:35:37
35
481
14:35:37
1088
481
14:37:22
1178
481
14:37:22
279
482
14:42:07
956
482
14:42:07
801
482
14:42:07
288
482
14:42:07
353
482
14:42:22
1337
481
14:42:45
63
482
14:42:45
86
482
14:42:45
41
482
14:42:45
684
482
14:42:45
63
482
14:42:45
264
482
14:42:45
63
482
14:42:45
407
482
14:42:45
63
481
14:43:23
1027
482
14:47:06
123
482
14:47:06
178
482
14:47:06
1042
482
14:47:06
1838
482
14:48:08
590
482
14:49:12
1260
482
14:49:12
1826
481
14:49:50
684
481
14:50:13
850
481
14:50:13
26
481
14:50:13
57
481
14:53:08
1218
481
14:53:08
1536
481
14:53:08
1283
481
14:53:49
1238
481
14:55:41
128
481
14:55:41
373
481
15:00:00
806
481
15:00:00
1119
481
15:00:00
1495
481
15:00:00
1168
481
15:00:00
1087
481
15:00:00
850
481
15:00:00
359
481
15:00:00
1089
481
15:01:00
1361
481
15:01:06
980
481
15:02:22
582
481
15:02:22
1374
481
15:02:22
130
480
15:03:42
550
480
15:03:42
1485
480
15:03:42
130
480
15:04:27
189
480
15:04:27
1456
480
15:04:27
88
480
15:04:27
1166
480
15:04:27
48
480
15:05:11
1078
480
15:05:19
1303
481
15:06:40
1222
481
15:06:55
863
481
15:06:55
900
480
15:07:39
344
480
15:09:02
921
480
15:09:02
712
480
15:09:02
466
480
15:09:02
900
480
15:09:22
131
480
15:09:22
395
480
15:09:22
900
480
15:10:21
131
480
15:10:21
127
480
15:10:21
65
480
15:10:21
131
480
15:10:21
1296
480
15:11:03
131
480
15:11:03
1139
480
15:11:03
1075
480
15:11:03
199
480
15:11:03
1155
481
15:13:07
140956
481
15:15:50
131
480
15:16:15
130
480
15:16:15
131
480
15:18:35
609
480
15:18:35
420
480
15:18:35
1178
481
15:22:15
1194
481
15:22:42
608
480
15:24:33
614
480
15:24:33
684
480
15:24:33
428
480
15:24:33
1129
480
15:26:42
477
480
15:27:25
775
480
15:27:25
131
480
15:27:25
1164
480
15:27:25
1082
480
15:32:22
131
480
15:32:22
900
480
15:32:22
131
480
15:32:22
71
480
15:32:22
131
480
15:32:22
198
480
15:32:22
131
480
15:32:22
606
480
15:32:22
970
480
15:36:31
276
480
15:36:31
572
480
15:39:06
632
480
15:39:09
900
480
15:39:09
131
480
15:39:09
61
480
15:39:09
231
480
15:43:05
940
480
15:43:05
900
480
15:43:05
131
480
15:43:05
96
480
15:43:05
1088
480
15:46:23
131
480
15:46:23
131
480
15:49:25
684
480
15:49:25
840
480
15:49:25
828
480
15:49:25
1398
480
15:49:25
131
480
15:49:25
1111
480
15:49:25
1209
480
15:51:35
900
480
15:51:35
131
480
15:51:35
208
480
15:51:35
1122
480
15:56:07
591
480
15:56:48
1228
480
15:56:49
1121
479
15:56:56
9
479
15:56:56
600
480
16:01:01
131
480
16:01:01
1535
480
16:01:04
684
480
16:01:38
900
480
16:01:38
87
480
16:01:38
44
480
16:01:38
1071
480
16:01:38
135
480
16:02:50
1257
480
16:02:50
930
480
16:02:50
1166
481
16:05:13
93
481
16:05:13
1068
481
16:05:13
131
481
16:06:00
1830
481
16:06:00
131
481
16:06:15
451
481
16:06:15
94
481
16:06:15
95
481
16:06:15
131
481
16:06:15
131
481
16:06:15
81
481
16:06:18
902
482
16:07:35
198
482
16:07:35
1995
482
16:08:26
652
482
16:08:30
490
482
16:08:30
684
482
16:09:18
2019
482
16:10:18
467
482
16:10:18
1104
482
16:10:28
1658
482
16:10:28
684
482
16:10:28
550
482
16:10:28
35
482
16:10:28
903
481
16:11:20
1971
482
16:13:45
259
482
16:13:45
1000
482
16:13:45
1071
482
16:13:47
528
482
16:14:46
684
482
16:14:46
684
482
16:14:46
170
482
16:14:46
280
482
16:14:46
340
482
16:14:49
528
482
16:14:58
388
482
16:14:58
1295
482
16:14:58
737
482
16:14:58
643
482
16:15:33
1003
482
16:16:58
446
482
16:16:59
275
482
16:16:59
850
482
16:18:08
131
482
16:18:08
90
482
16:18:08
896
482
16:18:08
2619
482
16:19:17
287
482
16:20:18
1258
482
16:20:18
906
482
16:20:18
32
482
16:21:18
8
482
16:21:18
229
482
16:21:59
85
482
16:21:59
131
482
16:21:59
5570
482
16:22:11
1547
482
16:22:11
1084
482
16:22:49
1237
482
16:22:49
131
482
16:22:49
550
482
16:22:49
1649
482
16:23:10
1461
482
16:23:10
1047
482
16:23:10
2033
482
16:23:10
684
482
16:23:10
135
482
16:23:10