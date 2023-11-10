Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

10 November 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 700,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 480.874p. The highest price paid per share was 482.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 478.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0868% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 501,619,300 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 805,638,642. Rightmove holds 11,796,138 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1270

482.30

08:22:46

2218

481.70

08:22:46

260

481.50

08:24:09

1000

481.50

08:24:09

1169

481.30

08:25:28

89

481.30

08:25:28

1095

481.00

08:28:50

1117

480.70

08:30:14

130

481.10

08:32:44

130

481.20

08:32:44

684

481.20

08:32:44

324

481.20

08:32:44

914

480.90

08:37:09

1167

480.90

08:37:09

194

480.90

08:37:09

252

480.80

08:37:24

906

480.80

08:37:24

650

480.60

08:39:02

528

480.60

08:39:02

1296

480.30

08:46:30

535

480.40

08:49:52

768

480.40

08:49:52

130

480.40

08:52:33

130

480.50

08:52:33

684

480.50

08:52:33

220

480.50

08:52:33

1334

479.90

08:54:16

458

480.30

08:57:36

737

480.30

08:57:36

1176

480.00

09:00:21

1177

480.30

09:03:22

1261

480.20

09:07:30

318

480.20

09:08:18

735

480.20

09:08:18

1173

480.20

09:12:24

1192

480.20

09:14:49

1070

480.30

09:17:40

1047

480.20

09:20:31

46

480.40

09:26:36

11

480.40

09:26:36

46

480.40

09:26:36

163

480.50

09:27:09

29

480.50

09:27:09

1204

480.60

09:29:26

1193

480.60

09:29:26

15

480.30

09:34:30

1245

480.30

09:34:30

465

480.10

09:35:15

804

480.10

09:35:15

130

480.10

09:35:15

1146

480.10

09:35:15

1273

479.90

09:41:56

1123

479.90

09:44:10

1176

479.70

09:46:00

770

480.20

09:49:48

473

480.20

09:49:48

186

481.30

10:01:01

1000

481.30

10:01:01

103

481.30

10:01:01

850

481.20

10:01:01

130

481.20

10:01:01

378

481.20

10:01:01

535

481.20

10:03:19

578

481.20

10:03:36

768

481.20

10:03:36

474

481.20

10:03:36

1091

481.20

10:06:44

1249

481.10

10:07:19

1156

480.60

10:08:22

1250

480.50

10:10:46

1246

480.70

10:12:15

537

480.70

10:12:15

2129

481.10

10:12:42

707

481.10

10:12:42

1205

481.00

10:12:48

716

480.90

10:12:48

451

480.90

10:12:48

1341

480.70

10:13:06

1146

480.70

10:14:32

1271

480.70

10:14:38

261

480.70

10:14:38

1280

480.40

10:15:09

1207

480.40

10:16:09

498

480.30

10:16:26

842

480.30

10:16:26

1217

480.10

10:16:27

542

479.80

10:17:54

666

479.80

10:17:54

1153

479.50

10:19:14

1114

479.10

10:21:01

1175

478.90

10:27:45

1114

478.50

10:28:33

1139

478.30

10:30:29

130

478.40

10:37:23

1101

478.40

10:37:23

130

478.50

10:40:01

684

478.50

10:40:01

130

478.60

10:40:01

297

478.60

10:40:01

1188

478.70

10:43:05

900

478.90

10:47:51

314

478.90

10:49:30

908

478.90

10:49:30

699

479.10

10:51:43

455

479.10

10:51:43

1189

480.40

10:53:28

1064

480.30

10:53:28

1099

480.30

10:54:02

2165

480.40

10:54:16

1645

481.10

10:55:56

1390

480.90

10:55:56

900

481.00

10:55:56

130

481.00

10:55:56

123

481.10

10:55:56

1048

480.70

10:56:27

1337

480.40

10:56:43

1250

480.10

10:56:59

1079

480.30

11:00:30

130

480.20

11:02:12

1042

480.20

11:02:12

1195

480.20

11:02:12

1257

480.30

11:05:07

1268

480.00

11:07:20

900

480.30

11:12:38

130

480.30

11:12:38

1167

480.20

11:14:17

1117

480.00

11:19:41

1101

480.30

11:24:00

1099

480.30

11:27:41

130

480.20

11:27:41

1230

480.30

11:31:23

54

480.30

11:31:23

1170

480.20

11:32:35

1048

479.80

11:38:31

1202

480.00

11:43:00

66

480.00

11:43:00

1132

479.80

11:47:06

130

479.60

11:51:13

1039

479.60

11:51:13

1246

479.60

11:57:30

1054

479.60

12:04:22

849

479.60

12:04:22

352

479.60

12:04:22

67

480.00

12:11:24

1089

480.00

12:11:24

900

480.00

12:11:24

156

480.00

12:11:24

681

480.20

12:19:56

432

480.20

12:19:56

1274

480.10

12:19:56

1159

479.80

12:21:14

375

479.90

12:23:27

820

479.90

12:23:27

1051

480.50

12:29:59

1248

480.70

12:31:56

495

480.70

12:31:56

1212

480.70

12:31:56

36

480.70

12:31:56

1036

480.70

12:31:56

1248

480.70

12:31:56

534

480.70

12:31:56

1275

481.00

12:32:32

311

481.00

12:32:32

1079

481.20

12:35:07

1162

481.20

12:35:07

1150

481.10

12:36:42

1059

481.10

12:36:42

49

480.90

12:40:16

650

480.90

12:40:16

629

480.90

12:40:45

130

480.80

12:40:45

130

480.90

12:40:45

684

480.90

12:40:45

172

480.90

12:40:45

1114

480.50

12:45:02

1203

480.90

12:48:26

1320

480.80

12:51:20

1265

480.80

12:51:20

130

480.70

12:51:20

1139

480.70

12:51:20

1176

480.70

12:56:02

1111

480.60

13:00:02

900

480.50

13:00:02

130

480.50

13:00:02

250

480.50

13:00:02

1198

480.10

13:02:25

1153

480.70

13:11:14

130

480.50

13:11:14

684

480.50

13:11:14

130

480.60

13:11:14

313

480.60

13:11:14

1166

480.50

13:13:57

861

480.80

13:20:58

247

480.80

13:20:58

53

480.80

13:24:01

748

480.80

13:24:55

400

480.80

13:24:55

1605

480.80

13:24:55

415

480.90

13:27:21

642

480.90

13:27:21

113

480.90

13:28:43

993

480.90

13:28:43

1000

481.00

13:29:32

224

481.00

13:29:32

413

480.90

13:29:32

811

480.90

13:29:32

1000

481.20

13:32:52

68

481.20

13:32:52

1275

481.20

13:32:52

484

481.10

13:32:52

705

481.10

13:32:52

130

481.10

13:32:52

850

481.20

13:32:52

130

481.20

13:32:52

61

481.20

13:32:52

130

481.10

13:32:52

130

481.20

13:32:52

417

481.20

13:32:52

610

481.20

13:32:52

1163

481.10

13:32:52

162000

481.10

13:33:31

106

481.50

13:35:52

353

481.50

13:35:52

106

481.50

13:35:52

1128

481.50

13:35:52

1253

481.50

13:35:52

1381

481.50

13:35:52

1253

481.50

13:35:52

35

481.50

13:35:52

794

481.50

13:38:00

748

481.50

13:38:00

1253

481.50

13:38:00

173

481.50

13:38:00

1253

481.50

13:39:43

224

481.50

13:39:43

1253

481.50

13:39:43

2944

481.50

13:39:43

1047

481.50

13:39:43

1190

481.40

13:39:43

2005

482.00

13:40:51

1089

481.90

13:40:51

1818

481.50

13:40:51

1204

481.50

13:40:51

49

481.50

13:40:51

457

481.50

13:40:51

1783

481.50

13:40:51

1082

481.90

13:41:01

1176

481.70

13:41:01

130

481.80

13:41:01

254

481.80

13:41:01

1000

482.10

13:41:02

177

482.20

13:41:02

1984

482.20

13:41:02

1000

482.20

13:41:02

886

482.20

13:41:02

906

482.20

13:41:02

130

482.10

13:41:02

511

482.20

13:41:02

130

482.20

13:41:02

1252

482.00

13:41:10

26

482.00

13:41:10

814

482.00

13:41:11

467

482.00

13:41:11

1252

482.00

13:41:11

1207

482.00

13:41:11

130

482.30

13:43:11

1000

482.20

13:43:11

445

482.20

13:43:11

4415

482.20

13:43:11

121

482.20

13:43:11

749

482.50

13:45:05

514

482.50

13:45:05

1051

482.50

13:46:11

1146

482.30

13:46:11

1157

481.80

13:46:19

672

481.90

13:49:45

435

481.90

13:49:45

1178

481.90

13:51:55

1108

481.70

13:51:55

344

481.70

13:54:48

936

481.70

13:54:48

850

481.80

13:57:02

130

481.80

13:57:02

140

481.80

13:57:02

528

481.60

13:57:55

525

481.60

13:57:55

130

481.90

14:04:29

684

481.90

14:04:29

545

481.90

14:04:29

255

481.90

14:04:29

127

481.80

14:04:29

1241

481.90

14:08:53

130

481.90

14:08:53

1043

481.90

14:08:53

317

481.70

14:15:31

922

481.70

14:15:31

850

481.70

14:15:31

130

481.70

14:15:31

69

481.80

14:15:31

1107

481.60

14:16:28

1115

481.60

14:22:46

130

481.60

14:22:46

1116

481.60

14:22:46

1185

481.50

14:25:00

644

481.60

14:28:46

433

481.60

14:28:46

104

481.70

14:31:13

990

481.70

14:31:13

356

481.70

14:31:13

927

481.70

14:31:13

1226

481.60

14:31:15

850

481.50

14:31:18

1216

481.20

14:32:30

63

481.10

14:33:02

1067

481.10

14:33:02

383

480.90

14:35:37

736

480.90

14:35:37

850

481

14:35:37

63

481

14:35:37

306

481

14:35:37

35

481

14:35:37

1088

481

14:37:22

1178

481

14:37:22

279

482

14:42:07

956

482

14:42:07

801

482

14:42:07

288

482

14:42:07

353

482

14:42:22

1337

481

14:42:45

63

482

14:42:45

86

482

14:42:45

41

482

14:42:45

684

482

14:42:45

63

482

14:42:45

264

482

14:42:45

63

482

14:42:45

407

482

14:42:45

63

481

14:43:23

1027

482

14:47:06

123

482

14:47:06

178

482

14:47:06

1042

482

14:47:06

1838

482

14:48:08

590

482

14:49:12

1260

482

14:49:12

1826

481

14:49:50

684

481

14:50:13

850

481

14:50:13

26

481

14:50:13

57

481

14:53:08

1218

481

14:53:08

1536

481

14:53:08

1283

481

14:53:49

1238

481

14:55:41

128

481

14:55:41

373

481

15:00:00

806

481

15:00:00

1119

481

15:00:00

1495

481

15:00:00

1168

481

15:00:00

1087

481

15:00:00

850

481

15:00:00

359

481

15:00:00

1089

481

15:01:00

1361

481

15:01:06

980

481

15:02:22

582

481

15:02:22

1374

481

15:02:22

130

480

15:03:42

550

480

15:03:42

1485

480

15:03:42

130

480

15:04:27

189

480

15:04:27

1456

480

15:04:27

88

480

15:04:27

1166

480

15:04:27

48

480

15:05:11

1078

480

15:05:19

1303

481

15:06:40

1222

481

15:06:55

863

481

15:06:55

900

480

15:07:39

344

480

15:09:02

921

480

15:09:02

712

480

15:09:02

466

480

15:09:02

900

480

15:09:22

131

480

15:09:22

395

480

15:09:22

900

480

15:10:21

131

480

15:10:21

127

480

15:10:21

65

480

15:10:21

131

480

15:10:21

1296

480

15:11:03

131

480

15:11:03

1139

480

15:11:03

1075

480

15:11:03

199

480

15:11:03

1155

481

15:13:07

140956

481

15:15:50

131

480

15:16:15

130

480

15:16:15

131

480

15:18:35

609

480

15:18:35

420

480

15:18:35

1178

481

15:22:15

1194

481

15:22:42

608

480

15:24:33

614

480

15:24:33

684

480

15:24:33

428

480

15:24:33

1129

480

15:26:42

477

480

15:27:25

775

480

15:27:25

131

480

15:27:25

1164

480

15:27:25

1082

480

15:32:22

131

480

15:32:22

900

480

15:32:22

131

480

15:32:22

71

480

15:32:22

131

480

15:32:22

198

480

15:32:22

131

480

15:32:22

606

480

15:32:22

970

480

15:36:31

276

480

15:36:31

572

480

15:39:06

632

480

15:39:09

900

480

15:39:09

131

480

15:39:09

61

480

15:39:09

231

480

15:43:05

940

480

15:43:05

900

480

15:43:05

131

480

15:43:05

96

480

15:43:05

1088

480

15:46:23

131

480

15:46:23

131

480

15:49:25

684

480

15:49:25

840

480

15:49:25

828

480

15:49:25

1398

480

15:49:25

131

480

15:49:25

1111

480

15:49:25

1209

480

15:51:35

900

480

15:51:35

131

480

15:51:35

208

480

15:51:35

1122

480

15:56:07

591

480

15:56:48

1228

480

15:56:49

1121

479

15:56:56

9

479

15:56:56

600

480

16:01:01

131

480

16:01:01

1535

480

16:01:04

684

480

16:01:38

900

480

16:01:38

87

480

16:01:38

44

480

16:01:38

1071

480

16:01:38

135

480

16:02:50

1257

480

16:02:50

930

480

16:02:50

1166

481

16:05:13

93

481

16:05:13

1068

481

16:05:13

131

481

16:06:00

1830

481

16:06:00

131

481

16:06:15

451

481

16:06:15

94

481

16:06:15

95

481

16:06:15

131

481

16:06:15

131

481

16:06:15

81

481

16:06:18

902

482

16:07:35

198

482

16:07:35

1995

482

16:08:26

652

482

16:08:30

490

482

16:08:30

684

482

16:09:18

2019

482

16:10:18

467

482

16:10:18

1104

482

16:10:28

1658

482

16:10:28

684

482

16:10:28

550

482

16:10:28

35

482

16:10:28

903

481

16:11:20

1971

482

16:13:45

259

482

16:13:45

1000

482

16:13:45

1071

482

16:13:47

528

482

16:14:46

684

482

16:14:46

684

482

16:14:46

170

482

16:14:46

280

482

16:14:46

340

482

16:14:49

528

482

16:14:58

388

482

16:14:58

1295

482

16:14:58

737

482

16:14:58

643

482

16:15:33

1003

482

16:16:58

446

482

16:16:59

275

482

16:16:59

850

482

16:18:08

131

482

16:18:08

90

482

16:18:08

896

482

16:18:08

2619

482

16:19:17

287

482

16:20:18

1258

482

16:20:18

906

482

16:20:18

32

482

16:21:18

8

482

16:21:18

229

482

16:21:59

85

482

16:21:59

131

482

16:21:59

5570

482

16:22:11

1547

482

16:22:11

1084

482

16:22:49

1237

482

16:22:49

131

482

16:22:49

550

482

16:22:49

1649

482

16:23:10

1461

482

16:23:10

1047

482

16:23:10

2033

482

16:23:10

684

482

16:23:10

135

482

16:23:10


