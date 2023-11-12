Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4971/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in week 45 ATX went slightly up, AT&S was the best stock, Valneva reached a milestone. News came from Wienerberger (2), FACC (2), Lenzing, OMV, Mayr-Melnhof (2), AT&S, voestalpine, Semperit, Valneva (2), Palfinger and Erste Group.https://boerse-social.com/21staustriahttps://www.audio-cd.at/search/austrian%20stocks%20in%20english30x30 Finanzwissen pur für Österreich auf Spotify am Montag ...

