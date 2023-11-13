Biovica International: Biovica Signs Commercial Partner for the DiviTum TKa Assay in the Nordics

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Today, Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, announces that the company has signed a commercial partnership agreement for the Nordics with Axlab A/S to commercialize the DiviTum® TKa assay.

"Axlab is a top-5 brand in cancer screening and diagnostics in the Nordics and has delivered impressive sales results. We are excited to sign an agreement with such a successful and fast-moving team. This agreement opens for a systematic sales approach to the Nordic countries and makes DiviTum TKa assay available for oncology departments and cancer centers across the Nordics," said Helle Fisker, VP of Commercialization for Biovica.

"Bringing DiviTum TKa assay to the Nordics perfectly fits our organization. We have access to a multi-functional medical network around cancer patients at the hospitals and a deep experience in oncology healthcare processes. The DiviTum TKa assay strengthens our market position further and brings us closer to the goal of delivering patient-centric treatment monitoring," said Søren Christensen, CEO of Axlab.

In the Nordics, some 5,700 women are diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer every year. The Nordic countries represent some 6 percent of the total market potential, estimated by number of patients with metastatic breast cancer, for the combined area of Europe Big-5 and the Nordics. Axlab will lead the Nordic market introduction, where the initial focus will be on breast oncologists and decision-makers creating awareness and demand and establishing the test in guidelines.

About Axlab

Axlab is a Danish-owned company that, since 1993, has supplied advanced equipment to hospitals and laboratories. Today, the company delivers solutions throughout Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit: www.axlab.dk

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Biovica signs commercial partner for the DiviTum® TKa assay in the Nordics

