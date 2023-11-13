

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - q.beyond AG (QSCGF.PK), a German IT company, on Monday reported wider loss for the first nine months. However, revenues increased.



The company also confirmed its EBITDA and revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.



Loss widened to 11.7 million euros or 0.10 euros per share from 9.4 million euros or 0.08 euros per share in the prior year.



Revenue, however increased to 138.5 million euros from 126.4 million euros of the prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company said it continues to expect EBITDA of 5 million euros to 7 million euros and revenues between 185 million euros and 191 million euros.



On Friday, q.beyond shares closed at 0.62 EUR, up 2.99% in Germany.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken