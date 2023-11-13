iZafe Group announces the appointment of nomination committee

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) is pleased to announce that the company's major shareholders have appointed a nomination committee in consultation with the chairman of the board, Björn Rosengren. This step marks a significant milestone in enhancing corporate governance and ensuring that the company's leadership is aligned with shareholder interests and strategic objectives.

The Nomination Committee comprises the following members, representing a diverse mix of the company's ownership:

Patrik Björn, representing personal holdings through Gästrike Nord Invest AB

Stefan Wård, representing personal holdings

Marc Tarruell Tibau, representing personal holdings through Timedi S.L.

Björn Rosengren, Chairman of the Board, iZafe Group AB

Stefan Wård has been appointed as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee represents approximately 33% of the total number of outstanding shares and votes.

The primary responsibility of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and present proposals for the Annual General Meeting, on May 30 2024, regarding the election of the meeting's chairman, the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board, and auditors. The committee will also propose fees for board members and remuneration for auditors.

Shareholders in iZafe Group are encouraged to submit proposals to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Submissions can be made via email at valberedning@izafegroup.com or by postal mail to: iZafe Group, Attn: Nomination Committee, David Bagares Gata 3, 111 38 Stockholm, Sweden.

This initiative underscores iZafe Group's commitment to robust corporate governance practices that support the company's long-term strategy and value creation for shareholders.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

