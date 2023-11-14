

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) announced Tuesday the successful signing SPA of a 29 MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain to Rubis Photosol, one of France's prominent photovoltaic electricity producers.



This transaction was facilitated through the European Solar Energy Development JV, a collaborative venture established between Emeren and Eiffel Investment Group, a renowned French asset manager and Finergreen, Emeren's consultant partner who supported on the transaction.



The 29 MWp portfolio comprises three late-stage projects located in the Municipality of Algorfa, Alicante, Spain, in an advanced phase of obtaining the Administrative Authorisation for Construction.



These projects are expected to be operational during the second half of 2025 and equipped with PV solar trackers, projected to generate approximately 57,000 MWh of clean energy, capable of powering around 20,000 households.



The JV, inaugurated in early 2021, leverages Emeren Group's extensive experience in solar PV development in Europe and the financial resources of Eiffel Investment Group, which play a pivotal role throughout the project lifecycle.



