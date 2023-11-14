Covia's 30-Year Partnership With Wildlife Habitat Council: Promoting Biodiversity and Conservation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Covia is the responsible steward of over 80,000 acres of land across our footprint. Planning for responsible land use is embedded throughout the life cycle of our operations - from our careful approach to early development and operational planning, to our production phase, all the way through our collaborative reclamation process aimed at protecting, restoring, and nurturing the land and biodiversity. With the help of key partners, we have helped restore a variety of ecosystems, including wetlands, forests, ranchlands, shorelines, prairies and more.

One such partner is the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC). Our partnership spans more than 30 years, demonstrating Covia's long-standing commitment to conservation and making us WHC's partner with the fourth-longest consecutive tenure of working together. Partnering with WHC continues to help us align our land use and management efforts with best practices for biodiversity and ecological balance.

For more information on our WHC partnership, please watch this video.

