Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTN8 | ISIN: EE3100075888 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
15.11.23
08:06 Uhr
1,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ELMO RENT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELMO RENT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0101,04008:06
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2023 | 07:58
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Committee's decision on ELMO Rent AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-15 07:54 CET --


On November 14, 2023, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
decided to impose a fine in the amount of EUR 1,500 to ELMO Rent AS for
violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter First North Rules
(hereinafter FNR) clauses 1.1., 3.2., 3.6., 26.3.1. and 26.3.5. 

According to FNR chapters 1.1., 3.2. and 3.6. the Issuer admitted to trading on
First North market is subject to FNR Rules and to requirements of other legal
acts, including the legal acts that regulate the disclosure of information. The
Issuer shall comply with the requirements, incl. information disclosure
requirements as specified in FNR Rules. 

According to FNR chapters 26.3.1. and 23.3.5. the Issuer shall submit financial
report for six (6) months of the financial year to the Exchange; the interim
report shall be disclosed immediately after its approval by the Management
Board of the Issuer, however, not later than three (3) months from the end of
the reporting period. 



Circumstances:

The deadline for submitting 6 months' interim report of the first half of the
year 2023 for First North market issuers was September 30. ELMO Rent AS
published its' interim report on October 20. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.