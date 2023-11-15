Committee's decision on ELMO Rent AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-15 07:54 CET -- On November 14, 2023, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of EUR 1,500 to ELMO Rent AS for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter First North Rules (hereinafter FNR) clauses 1.1., 3.2., 3.6., 26.3.1. and 26.3.5. According to FNR chapters 1.1., 3.2. and 3.6. the Issuer admitted to trading on First North market is subject to FNR Rules and to requirements of other legal acts, including the legal acts that regulate the disclosure of information. The Issuer shall comply with the requirements, incl. information disclosure requirements as specified in FNR Rules. According to FNR chapters 26.3.1. and 23.3.5. the Issuer shall submit financial report for six (6) months of the financial year to the Exchange; the interim report shall be disclosed immediately after its approval by the Management Board of the Issuer, however, not later than three (3) months from the end of the reporting period. Circumstances: The deadline for submitting 6 months' interim report of the first half of the year 2023 for First North market issuers was September 30. ELMO Rent AS published its' interim report on October 20. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.