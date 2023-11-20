Observation status applied to ELMO Rent shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-20 14:41 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn AS decided on November 20, 2023 to apply an observation status to ELMO Rent AS shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) based on the section 40.2.2.1. of First North Rules. Observation status will be applied due to the fact that ELMO Rent AS published an announcement about submitting a reorganization petition to the Harju County Court. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.