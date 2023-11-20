Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2023 | 14:46
Observation status applied to ELMO Rent shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-20 14:41 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn AS decided on November 20, 2023 to apply an observation status
to ELMO Rent AS shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) based on the section
40.2.2.1. of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be applied due to the fact that ELMO Rent AS published
an announcement about submitting a reorganization petition to the Harju County
Court. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
