BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is up over 27% at $2.71. GDEV Inc. (GDEV) is up over 22% at $3.32. CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is up over 16% at $3.64. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is up over 13% at $2.33. American Resources Corporation (AREC) is up over 10% at $1.36. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) is up over 6% at $7.55. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 6% at $4.00. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is up over 5% at $4.65. NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is up over 5% at $2.70. FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is up over 5% at $1.05.
In the Red
Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) is down over 12% at $1.90. Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) is down over 10% at $14.62. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is down over 9% at $3.25. Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) is down over 7% at $1.54. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is down over 7% at $1.50. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) is down over 6% at $33.83. Absci Corporation (ABSI) is down over 6% at $1.31.
