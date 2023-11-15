

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is up over 27% at $2.71. GDEV Inc. (GDEV) is up over 22% at $3.32. CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is up over 16% at $3.64. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is up over 13% at $2.33. American Resources Corporation (AREC) is up over 10% at $1.36. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) is up over 6% at $7.55. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 6% at $4.00. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is up over 5% at $4.65. NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is up over 5% at $2.70. FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is up over 5% at $1.05.



In the Red



Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) is down over 12% at $1.90. Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) is down over 10% at $14.62. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is down over 9% at $3.25. Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) is down over 7% at $1.54. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is down over 7% at $1.50. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) is down over 6% at $33.83. Absci Corporation (ABSI) is down over 6% at $1.31.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken