

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX) on Wednesday announced that the Defense Logistics Agency has awarded a long-term TF33 engine sustainment contract to the company's subsidiary, Pratt & Whitney, valued at up to $870 million.



This contract covers a comprehensive engine sustainment solution for a global fleet of nearly 1,000 engines over six years, with an option to extend for another four years.



The TF33 engine is responsible for powering some of the most advanced aircraft in the world, including Boeing's B-52 Stratofortress and E-3 Sentry.



This first-of-its-kind approach is the result of a decades-long partnership between the Defense Logistics Agency, the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and Pratt & Whitney.



The contract includes a broad range of services such as maintenance, spare parts, program management, field service, repairs, and engineering support. This partnership will significantly reduce obsolescence, ensuring that the U.S. Air Force remains ready for any wartime situation today and into the foreseeable future.



