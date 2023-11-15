CYBERTRUCK

TRUCK Cryptocurrency: Pioneering the Future of Crypto Mobility with the Cybertruck Coin



15-Nov-2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY CYBERTRUCK Singapore, Singapore | November 15, 2023 01:59 PM Eastern Standard Time In the realm of cryptocurrencies, innovation often emerges from unexpected sources. The influence of visionary figures transcends traditional industries, sparking unique creations within the crypto space. Among the array of meme coins that echo ingenuity and humor and the fusion of technology, one stands out prominently - the Cybertruck Coin, an ode to the revolutionary electric pickup. At its core, the Cybertruck Coin pays homage to the groundbreaking electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck. Unveiled in 2019, this revolutionary vehicle redefined perceptions of electric automobiles and disrupted the automotive landscape. Inspired by the iconic creation, the Cybertruck Coin embodies the spirit of innovation and forward-thinking. The Cybertruck's impact goes beyond the roads; it symbolizes a shift toward sustainable transportation and futuristic design. With its angular, stainless-steel exterior and cutting-edge features, the Cybertruck represents a paradigm shift in the automotive industry. Fast forward to July 2023, and history was made as the first Cybertruck rolled off the production line at Gigafactory Texas. The announcement in October further solidified this milestone, confirming that deliveries would commence by late November 2023. Tokenomics Unveiled: Empowering the Future At the core of the Cybertruck frenzy lies $TRUCK, the cryptocurrency paying homage to this groundbreaking vehicle. Let's delve into the tokenomics that shape its foundation: Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $TRUCK tokens form the backbone of this vibrant community.

Contract Renounced: The immutable nature of smart contracts ensures trust and security as the creator relinquishes control.

Zero-Tax Philosophy: $TRUCK holders enjoy a tax-free environment, allowing them to focus solely on the mission to reach Mars!

Liquidity Reinforcement: Ensuring safety and security, the liquidity has been fully burned at launch, fortifying the $TRUCK community.

Auto-Burn Technology: $TRUCK's innovative auto-burn tech steadily decreases the token supply every hour from the liquidity pool without imposing any tax. The Unique Traits of $TRUCK Independence: $TRUCK stands unaffiliated with any other project, preserving its singular identity in the crypto sphere.

Full Decentralization: There's only one $TRUCK, and it operates on a fully decentralized platform, prioritizing community governance.

Community-Oriented: With no allocation for developer or team tokens, $TRUCK is entirely community-owned, fostering a sense of collective ownership.

Tax-Free Environment: By shunning taxes, $TRUCK elevates the focus towards growth and exploration within the community.

Permanent Liquidity Lock: The liquidity pool remains perpetually locked, ensuring long-term stability and trust within the ecosystem.

Live Burn Bot: Enhancing transparency, the live burn bot actively notifies the Cybertruck community about each supply burn. The Supply Burn Mechanism Unveiled The ingenious supply burn mechanism embedded within $TRUCK operates seamlessly, steadily reducing the token supply. Unlike conventional methods, $TRUCK employs an automated system that burns supply directly from the liquidity pool every hour without any imposition of tax. This unique feature signifies the commitment to sustainable deflationary measures without burdening its holders. In conclusion, the Cybertruck Coin, represented by $TRUCK, stands as a beacon of innovation, community-driven governance, and sustainable growth within the crypto realm. As the crypto mobility landscape continues to evolve, $TRUCK embraces the future with a resolute focus on pioneering technology, transparency, and community engagement. About Cybertruck Cybertruck Coin is an emblematic decentralized memecoin encapsulating the spirit of innovation within the crypto landscape. With a total token supply of 1,000,000,000, it prioritizes community trust through a renounced smart contract and a tax-free framework. The coin initiated its journey by burning liquidity at launch, ensuring a secure and fortified environment for its growing community. Featuring auto-burn technology, Cybertruck Coin dynamically reduces token supply from the liquidity pool, fostering a resilient and thriving ecosystem for its enthusiasts. To stay updated and engaged with the TRUCK community, enthusiasts can explore the official website, https://cybertruck.finance/ , and connect via social media platforms like Twitter at https://twitter.com/cybertrucketh and Telegram at https://t.me/truckportal . Website | Twitter | Telegram | DEXTools | Uniswap | EtherScan Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency. Contact Details Cybertruck Coin Ken Carson 1@cybertruck.finance



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



