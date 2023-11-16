Anzeige
WKN: A12CG2 | ISIN: GB0004495403 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WP
Stuttgart
16.11.23
08:07 Uhr
9,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 12:36
120 Leser
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Appointment of Chairman

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Appointment of Chairman

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

16 November 2023

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chairman

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that Christopher Bean, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company in place of Graeme King, who has stepped down as Chairman after 18 years. Mr King will remain on the board of the Company as a non-executive Director.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431 200

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2023 PR Newswire
