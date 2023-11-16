Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Appointment of Chairman
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
16 November 2023
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Appointment of Chairman
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that Christopher Bean, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company in place of Graeme King, who has stepped down as Chairman after 18 years. Mr King will remain on the board of the Company as a non-executive Director.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Aquis Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).