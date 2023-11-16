PV manufacturer Maxeon has filed a lawsuit in Germany claiming that its rival, Aiko Solar, has breached European patents for the architecture of back contact solar cells. Aiko Solar has denied the allegations.From pv magazine Germany Singapore-based PV manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies is suing its Chinese competitor Aiko Solar Energy, as well as wholesaler Memedo GmbH, for alleged patent infringement regarding a specific design related to the architecture of back contact solar cells. According to a press release from Maxeon, Maxeon's subsidiaries filed the patent infringement lawsuit against ...

