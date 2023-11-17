Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023

WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
17.11.23
08:20 Uhr
18,880 Euro
-4,170
-18,09 %
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2023 | 08:34
106 Leser
Nasdaq Welcomes Better Collective to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, November 17, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Better Collective shares (ticker name: BETCO DKK) will commence today on the
Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. The company has also been listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm since 2018. Better Collective belongs to the technology sector and is
the 27th company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. 

With a vision to become the leading digital sports media group, Better
Collective owns global and national sport media. The company is on a mission to
excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities
worldwide. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
(BETCO), Better Collective's portfolio includes HLTV.org, Action Network,
VegasInsider.com, Playmaker HQ, and FUTBIN.com. To learn more about Better
Collective please visit bettercollective.com. 

"Dual listing Better Collective in Denmark is a major milestone and a natural
next step for us as we are a company founded, incorporated and headquartered in
Copenhagen, Denmark", says Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & CEO, Better Collective.
"We expect it will lead to increased visibility in the market and look forward
to welcoming new shareholders creating an even stronger foundation for
realizing our vision to become the leading digital sports media group". 

"We are proud to welcome Better Collective to dual list on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen Main Market", says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq
Copenhagen. "We are very excited to support companies that have a strong
ambition for growth, increased access to capital, greater visibility and a
wider awareness among their Danish, Nordic and international investors through
a dual listing with us". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
