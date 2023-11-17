Nasdaq Welcomes Better Collective to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, November 17, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Better Collective shares (ticker name: BETCO DKK) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. The company has also been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2018. Better Collective belongs to the technology sector and is the 27th company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. With a vision to become the leading digital sports media group, Better Collective owns global and national sport media. The company is on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO), Better Collective's portfolio includes HLTV.org, Action Network, VegasInsider.com, Playmaker HQ, and FUTBIN.com. To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com. "Dual listing Better Collective in Denmark is a major milestone and a natural next step for us as we are a company founded, incorporated and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark", says Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & CEO, Better Collective. "We expect it will lead to increased visibility in the market and look forward to welcoming new shareholders creating an even stronger foundation for realizing our vision to become the leading digital sports media group". "We are proud to welcome Better Collective to dual list on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We are very excited to support companies that have a strong ambition for growth, increased access to capital, greater visibility and a wider awareness among their Danish, Nordic and international investors through a dual listing with us". *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com