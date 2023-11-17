Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
17 November 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 850,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 504.145p. The highest price paid per share was 507.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 501.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.1057% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 503,682,083 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 803,577,708. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
86
501.20
08:20:31
202
501.20
08:20:31
1293
502.20
08:26:00
1800
502.00
08:26:00
136
502.00
08:26:00
653
502.00
08:26:00
349
502.00
08:26:00
404
502.00
08:26:00
1205
502.00
08:26:21
900
503.20
08:31:28
327
503.20
08:31:28
1171
503.60
08:33:55
1322
503.20
08:35:21
1372
502.00
08:37:55
1204
502.80
08:43:55
1180
502.60
08:45:28
732
502.00
08:48:03
609
502.00
08:48:03
1179
502.20
08:54:50
270
503.60
09:01:59
889
503.60
09:01:59
528
503.60
09:01:59
177
503.60
09:01:59
47
503.60
09:01:59
435
503.60
09:01:59
1434
503.40
09:04:04
1232
502.60
09:11:25
1245
503.60
09:16:40
1278
503.20
09:18:19
900
503.40
09:26:17
439
503.40
09:26:17
900
503.00
09:29:36
291
503.00
09:29:36
856
504.20
09:32:43
450
504.20
09:32:43
1341
502.40
09:37:18
1280
503.40
09:41:54
1193
503.20
09:45:20
1256
503.60
09:55:28
1355
504.00
10:02:52
549
504.00
10:02:52
654
504.00
10:02:52
135
504.00
10:02:52
922
503.80
10:15:08
3233
503.80
10:15:08
1616
503.80
10:15:08
3233
503.80
10:15:08
1616
503.80
10:15:08
1616
503.80
10:15:08
3233
503.80
10:15:08
6465
503.80
10:15:08
6373
503.80
10:15:08
817
504.00
10:15:44
370
504.00
10:15:44
643
504.40
10:17:43
770
504.40
10:17:43
1247
506.00
10:25:00
1273
505.40
10:27:53
1212
505.60
10:32:29
634
505.00
10:41:24
131
505.00
10:41:24
223
505.00
10:41:24
277
505.00
10:41:24
47
505.00
10:41:24
1335
505.00
10:46:16
30000
504.80
10:51:34
1761
505.60
10:59:43
1410
505.80
11:00:58
678
505.40
11:03:35
684
505.40
11:03:35
14
505.40
11:03:35
195
505.40
11:03:35
654
505.40
11:03:35
249
505.40
11:03:35
148
505.40
11:03:35
1253
505.20
11:07:39
1431
505.00
11:14:25
1398
505.00
11:14:25
1172
505.40
11:20:45
1177
505.40
11:23:16
1222
505.40
11:30:23
1252
505.40
11:35:52
234
505.60
11:40:10
1201
505.60
11:40:10
1355
505.40
11:40:10
1375
506.00
11:44:05
1405
506.00
11:48:20
1221
505.80
11:54:11
1244
505.40
11:57:43
1164
505.20
12:01:49
415
506.40
12:12:22
1286
506.40
12:12:22
1079
506.40
12:12:22
353
506.40
12:14:20
979
506.40
12:14:20
678
507.00
12:16:36
701
507.00
12:16:36
1164
506.60
12:20:35
1383
506.40
12:24:59
1314
506.60
12:35:35
700
506.60
12:35:35
490
506.60
12:35:35
47
506.60
12:35:35
216
506.60
12:35:35
1304
506.80
12:43:25
1352
506.60
12:44:12
362
506.60
12:46:02
1036
506.60
12:46:02
1307
506.60
12:51:59
1409
507.00
12:55:52
1346
506.60
12:57:40
1369
506.20
13:02:47
1064
506.20
13:17:48
1532
506.20
13:17:48
158
506.20
13:17:48
634
506.20
13:17:48
1372
506.40
13:19:46
870
506.40
13:21:54
458
506.40
13:21:54
74
506.40
13:27:02
58
506.40
13:27:02
1233
506.40
13:27:02
1267
506.20
13:27:27
757
506.00
13:29:02
428
506.00
13:29:31
518
506.00
13:31:01
901
506.00
13:31:01
499
505.80
13:32:05
830
505.80
13:32:05
1341
505.80
13:35:00
1317
505.80
13:37:22
1436
505.60
13:37:29
1281
505.40
13:43:11
1152
505.40
13:45:37
115
505.40
13:45:37
1367
505.20
13:45:52
1297
505.20
13:48:46
47
505.20
13:48:46
1312
504.80
13:52:47
469
504.80
13:52:47
47
504.80
13:52:47
750
504.80
13:52:47
1176
504.40
13:54:49
237
504.40
13:54:49
1161
505.00
14:05:04
821
505.00
14:05:04
518
505.00
14:05:04
1706
504.80
14:06:23
1275
504.80
14:07:21
1419
504.80
14:08:47
1235
505.40
14:12:53
1212
505.40
14:17:39
516
505.20
14:17:39
47
505.20
14:17:39
736
505.20
14:17:39
21
505.20
14:17:39
661
505.20
14:19:55
516
505.20
14:19:55
1206
505.20
14:21:00
1195
505.00
14:25:00
1818
505.20
14:31:22
1247
505.20
14:31:22
202
505.40
14:31:22
656
505.40
14:31:22
654
505.40
14:31:22
525
505.40
14:31:22
22
505.40
14:31:22
1292
505.40
14:31:22
336
505.80
14:33:18
818
505.80
14:33:18
1375
505.60
14:35:00
471
505.60
14:35:00
22
505.60
14:35:00
915
505.60
14:35:00
1231
505.60
14:35:52
99
505.60
14:36:21
900
505.60
14:36:21
247
505.60
14:36:21
1418
504.80
14:37:30
1227
504.40
14:39:37
1272
504.80
14:40:23
563
504.40
14:42:15
861
504.40
14:42:15
791
504.40
14:42:15
1259
504.60
14:45:25
210
504.60
14:45:25
797
504.60
14:45:25
22
504.60
14:45:25
308
504.60
14:45:25
1412
504.60
14:45:25
1135
504.60
14:48:43
157
504.60
14:48:43
1427
504.40
14:49:00
1335
503.80
14:50:00
1225
503.20
14:51:22
1382
503.00
14:53:00
871
502.60
14:53:58
495
502.60
14:53:58
1184
503.60
15:00:26
1019
503.60
15:00:26
313
503.60
15:00:26
1293
503.60
15:01:24
47
503.60
15:01:24
166
503.60
15:01:24
1296
503.60
15:01:24
900
503.60
15:01:24
337
503.60
15:01:24
1407
503.40
15:02:49
1362
503.40
15:04:36
800
503.40
15:04:36
47
503.40
15:04:36
459
503.40
15:04:36
98
503.40
15:04:36
47
503.40
15:06:03
654
503.40
15:06:03
656
503.40
15:06:03
1230
503.60
15:09:21
1175
503.40
15:09:57
1212
503.80
15:12:08
885
503.60
15:12:21
456
503.60
15:12:21
1
503.40
15:13:42
900
503.40
15:13:42
463
503.40
15:13:42
150000
503.50
15:14:09
1012
503.80
15:17:46
235
503.80
15:17:46
599
503.60
15:18:35
771
503.60
15:18:35
107
503.40
15:18:59
1195
503.40
15:18:59
1272
503.80
15:20:48
159
503.20
15:21:19
285
503.20
15:21:27
1527
503.40
15:25:46
34
503.40
15:25:46
1222
503.40
15:25:46
654
503.40
15:25:46
448
503.40
15:25:46
47
503.40
15:25:46
88
503.40
15:26:01
464
503.60
15:27:28
704
503.60
15:27:28
900
503.40
15:31:20
320
503.40
15:31:20
1295
503.40
15:33:00
1255
503.40
15:33:00
268
503.60
15:35:46
300
503.60
15:35:48
900
503.60
15:36:07
148
503.60
15:36:07
501
503.60
15:38:44
1329
503.40
15:38:54
917
503.40
15:38:54
366
503.40
15:38:54
1001
503.60
15:39:42
293
503.60
15:39:42
1406
503.60
15:41:34
1383
503.80
15:42:25
1233
503.60
15:44:40
29
503.60
15:44:40
1167
503.40
15:46:24
719
503.60
15:47:20
526
503.60
15:47:20
300
503.60
15:49:15
1390
504.00
15:52:19
656
504.00
15:52:19
300
503.80
15:52:19
1090
503.80
15:53:08
1278
504.00
15:55:53
1196
504.00
15:57:36
500
504.00
15:57:36
1196
503.80
15:57:41
127
503.60
16:00:39
1067
503.60
16:00:39
398
503.80
16:00:40
95
503.80
16:00:40
693
503.80
16:00:40
1297
503.40
16:02:02
541
503.40
16:02:02
741
503.40
16:02:02
900
503.00
16:05:14
464
503.00
16:05:14
64
502.80
16:05:14
1570
502.80
16:05:14
900
502.80
16:07:41
508
502.80
16:07:41
1426
502.40
16:07:42
453
502.80
16:09:55
957
502.80
16:09:55
1
503.60
16:12:15
654
503.60
16:12:15
683
503.60
16:12:15
64
503.40
16:12:16
1400
503.40
16:12:16
210
503.20
16:12:16
538
503.60
16:14:00
669
503.60
16:14:00
121
503.60
16:14:00
1427
503.40
16:14:06
559
503.00
16:15:28
695
503.00
16:15:28
640
502.80
16:16:54
673
502.80
16:16:54
1262
502.80
16:18:08
1230
502.80
16:19:34
1197
502.80
16:20:58
1335
502.60
16:21:00
2698
502.80
16:23:29
381
502.80
16:23:29
400000
504.22
16:30:05