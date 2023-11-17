Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
PR Newswire
17.11.2023 | 18:18
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 850,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 504.145p. The highest price paid per share was 507.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 501.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.1057% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 503,682,083 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 803,577,708. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

86

501.20

08:20:31

202

501.20

08:20:31

1293

502.20

08:26:00

1800

502.00

08:26:00

136

502.00

08:26:00

653

502.00

08:26:00

349

502.00

08:26:00

404

502.00

08:26:00

1205

502.00

08:26:21

900

503.20

08:31:28

327

503.20

08:31:28

1171

503.60

08:33:55

1322

503.20

08:35:21

1372

502.00

08:37:55

1204

502.80

08:43:55

1180

502.60

08:45:28

732

502.00

08:48:03

609

502.00

08:48:03

1179

502.20

08:54:50

270

503.60

09:01:59

889

503.60

09:01:59

528

503.60

09:01:59

177

503.60

09:01:59

47

503.60

09:01:59

435

503.60

09:01:59

1434

503.40

09:04:04

1232

502.60

09:11:25

1245

503.60

09:16:40

1278

503.20

09:18:19

900

503.40

09:26:17

439

503.40

09:26:17

900

503.00

09:29:36

291

503.00

09:29:36

856

504.20

09:32:43

450

504.20

09:32:43

1341

502.40

09:37:18

1280

503.40

09:41:54

1193

503.20

09:45:20

1256

503.60

09:55:28

1355

504.00

10:02:52

549

504.00

10:02:52

654

504.00

10:02:52

135

504.00

10:02:52

922

503.80

10:15:08

3233

503.80

10:15:08

1616

503.80

10:15:08

3233

503.80

10:15:08

1616

503.80

10:15:08

1616

503.80

10:15:08

3233

503.80

10:15:08

6465

503.80

10:15:08

6373

503.80

10:15:08

817

504.00

10:15:44

370

504.00

10:15:44

643

504.40

10:17:43

770

504.40

10:17:43

1247

506.00

10:25:00

1273

505.40

10:27:53

1212

505.60

10:32:29

634

505.00

10:41:24

131

505.00

10:41:24

223

505.00

10:41:24

277

505.00

10:41:24

47

505.00

10:41:24

1335

505.00

10:46:16

30000

504.80

10:51:34

1761

505.60

10:59:43

1410

505.80

11:00:58

678

505.40

11:03:35

684

505.40

11:03:35

14

505.40

11:03:35

195

505.40

11:03:35

654

505.40

11:03:35

249

505.40

11:03:35

148

505.40

11:03:35

1253

505.20

11:07:39

1431

505.00

11:14:25

1398

505.00

11:14:25

1172

505.40

11:20:45

1177

505.40

11:23:16

1222

505.40

11:30:23

1252

505.40

11:35:52

234

505.60

11:40:10

1201

505.60

11:40:10

1355

505.40

11:40:10

1375

506.00

11:44:05

1405

506.00

11:48:20

1221

505.80

11:54:11

1244

505.40

11:57:43

1164

505.20

12:01:49

415

506.40

12:12:22

1286

506.40

12:12:22

1079

506.40

12:12:22

353

506.40

12:14:20

979

506.40

12:14:20

678

507.00

12:16:36

701

507.00

12:16:36

1164

506.60

12:20:35

1383

506.40

12:24:59

1314

506.60

12:35:35

700

506.60

12:35:35

490

506.60

12:35:35

47

506.60

12:35:35

216

506.60

12:35:35

1304

506.80

12:43:25

1352

506.60

12:44:12

362

506.60

12:46:02

1036

506.60

12:46:02

1307

506.60

12:51:59

1409

507.00

12:55:52

1346

506.60

12:57:40

1369

506.20

13:02:47

1064

506.20

13:17:48

1532

506.20

13:17:48

158

506.20

13:17:48

634

506.20

13:17:48

1372

506.40

13:19:46

870

506.40

13:21:54

458

506.40

13:21:54

74

506.40

13:27:02

58

506.40

13:27:02

1233

506.40

13:27:02

1267

506.20

13:27:27

757

506.00

13:29:02

428

506.00

13:29:31

518

506.00

13:31:01

901

506.00

13:31:01

499

505.80

13:32:05

830

505.80

13:32:05

1341

505.80

13:35:00

1317

505.80

13:37:22

1436

505.60

13:37:29

1281

505.40

13:43:11

1152

505.40

13:45:37

115

505.40

13:45:37

1367

505.20

13:45:52

1297

505.20

13:48:46

47

505.20

13:48:46

1312

504.80

13:52:47

469

504.80

13:52:47

47

504.80

13:52:47

750

504.80

13:52:47

1176

504.40

13:54:49

237

504.40

13:54:49

1161

505.00

14:05:04

821

505.00

14:05:04

518

505.00

14:05:04

1706

504.80

14:06:23

1275

504.80

14:07:21

1419

504.80

14:08:47

1235

505.40

14:12:53

1212

505.40

14:17:39

516

505.20

14:17:39

47

505.20

14:17:39

736

505.20

14:17:39

21

505.20

14:17:39

661

505.20

14:19:55

516

505.20

14:19:55

1206

505.20

14:21:00

1195

505.00

14:25:00

1818

505.20

14:31:22

1247

505.20

14:31:22

202

505.40

14:31:22

656

505.40

14:31:22

654

505.40

14:31:22

525

505.40

14:31:22

22

505.40

14:31:22

1292

505.40

14:31:22

336

505.80

14:33:18

818

505.80

14:33:18

1375

505.60

14:35:00

471

505.60

14:35:00

22

505.60

14:35:00

915

505.60

14:35:00

1231

505.60

14:35:52

99

505.60

14:36:21

900

505.60

14:36:21

247

505.60

14:36:21

1418

504.80

14:37:30

1227

504.40

14:39:37

1272

504.80

14:40:23

563

504.40

14:42:15

861

504.40

14:42:15

791

504.40

14:42:15

1259

504.60

14:45:25

210

504.60

14:45:25

797

504.60

14:45:25

22

504.60

14:45:25

308

504.60

14:45:25

1412

504.60

14:45:25

1135

504.60

14:48:43

157

504.60

14:48:43

1427

504.40

14:49:00

1335

503.80

14:50:00

1225

503.20

14:51:22

1382

503.00

14:53:00

871

502.60

14:53:58

495

502.60

14:53:58

1184

503.60

15:00:26

1019

503.60

15:00:26

313

503.60

15:00:26

1293

503.60

15:01:24

47

503.60

15:01:24

166

503.60

15:01:24

1296

503.60

15:01:24

900

503.60

15:01:24

337

503.60

15:01:24

1407

503.40

15:02:49

1362

503.40

15:04:36

800

503.40

15:04:36

47

503.40

15:04:36

459

503.40

15:04:36

98

503.40

15:04:36

47

503.40

15:06:03

654

503.40

15:06:03

656

503.40

15:06:03

1230

503.60

15:09:21

1175

503.40

15:09:57

1212

503.80

15:12:08

885

503.60

15:12:21

456

503.60

15:12:21

1

503.40

15:13:42

900

503.40

15:13:42

463

503.40

15:13:42

150000

503.50

15:14:09

1012

503.80

15:17:46

235

503.80

15:17:46

599

503.60

15:18:35

771

503.60

15:18:35

107

503.40

15:18:59

1195

503.40

15:18:59

1272

503.80

15:20:48

159

503.20

15:21:19

285

503.20

15:21:27

1527

503.40

15:25:46

34

503.40

15:25:46

1222

503.40

15:25:46

654

503.40

15:25:46

448

503.40

15:25:46

47

503.40

15:25:46

88

503.40

15:26:01

464

503.60

15:27:28

704

503.60

15:27:28

900

503.40

15:31:20

320

503.40

15:31:20

1295

503.40

15:33:00

1255

503.40

15:33:00

268

503.60

15:35:46

300

503.60

15:35:48

900

503.60

15:36:07

148

503.60

15:36:07

501

503.60

15:38:44

1329

503.40

15:38:54

917

503.40

15:38:54

366

503.40

15:38:54

1001

503.60

15:39:42

293

503.60

15:39:42

1406

503.60

15:41:34

1383

503.80

15:42:25

1233

503.60

15:44:40

29

503.60

15:44:40

1167

503.40

15:46:24

719

503.60

15:47:20

526

503.60

15:47:20

300

503.60

15:49:15

1390

504.00

15:52:19

656

504.00

15:52:19

300

503.80

15:52:19

1090

503.80

15:53:08

1278

504.00

15:55:53

1196

504.00

15:57:36

500

504.00

15:57:36

1196

503.80

15:57:41

127

503.60

16:00:39

1067

503.60

16:00:39

398

503.80

16:00:40

95

503.80

16:00:40

693

503.80

16:00:40

1297

503.40

16:02:02

541

503.40

16:02:02

741

503.40

16:02:02

900

503.00

16:05:14

464

503.00

16:05:14

64

502.80

16:05:14

1570

502.80

16:05:14

900

502.80

16:07:41

508

502.80

16:07:41

1426

502.40

16:07:42

453

502.80

16:09:55

957

502.80

16:09:55

1

503.60

16:12:15

654

503.60

16:12:15

683

503.60

16:12:15

64

503.40

16:12:16

1400

503.40

16:12:16

210

503.20

16:12:16

538

503.60

16:14:00

669

503.60

16:14:00

121

503.60

16:14:00

1427

503.40

16:14:06

559

503.00

16:15:28

695

503.00

16:15:28

640

502.80

16:16:54

673

502.80

16:16:54

1262

502.80

16:18:08

1230

502.80

16:19:34

1197

502.80

16:20:58

1335

502.60

16:21:00

2698

502.80

16:23:29

381

502.80

16:23:29

400000

504.22

16:30:05


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.