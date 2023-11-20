Australian mining and green energy major Fortescue has revealed plans to establish a new clean energy technology manufacturing plant in the United States, as it looks to take advantage of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).From pv magazine Australia Fortescue has announced it will invest almost AUD 54 million ($35 million) to kickstart a major manufacturing facility in the United States that is expected to serve as a hub for the production of automotive and heavy industry batteries, hydrogen generators, electric vehicle fast chargers and electrolyzers. Fortescue said the manufacturing facility ...

