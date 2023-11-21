Statkraft used actual production data from wind and solar farms in Spain to study the feasibility and bankability of hydrogen projects. For a 1 MW electrolyzer to achieve a 40% utilization rate, five times more solar capacity would be needed, it said.Statkraft said it sees a lot of momentum in the hydrogen space across Europe, but "few actual investment decisions so far as the EU regulatory challenges are complicating the development." The Norwegian company has proposed a number of "clarifications" to current legislation, underscoring the importance of "improving electrolysis economics" by using ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...