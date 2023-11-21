XS003, an amorphous non-crystalline nilotinib, designed to overcome therapeutic limitations of the currently available crystalline formulation of nilotinib (TASIGNA®), is the second protein kinase inhibitor (PKI) product candidate developed with Xspray's HyNap technology

TASIGNA is an import treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), with worldwide sales in 2022 approaching $2.0 billion, despite a labeled warning for food interactions and a boxed warning in the US

New Drug Application (NDA) is expected to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2024.

Xspray Pharma AB (Stockholm/Nasdaq: XSPRAY) a biotechnology company developing improved PKIs for cancer treatment, through its proprietary HyNap technology, today announced that XS003, its amorphous, non-crystalline formulation of nilotinib, has demonstrated bioavailability within the 80-125% range to TASIGNA® following oral administration with significantly lower dose. This is the second of three announced amorphous PKIs under development by Xspray using the HyNap platform to address critical limitations with currently marketed crystalline formulations.

"Our goal is to submit the NDA to the FDA in the second half of 2024 once all required studies are finalized; such as e.g. food effect and proton pump inhibitor interaction," says Xspray Pharma Chief Executive Officer, Per Andersson, PhD. "XS003 is designed to reduce food interactions, inherent with TASIGNA, that may increase the risk of sudden death caused by prolongation of the QTc interval, and for which TASIGNA carries a boxed warning. We have now demonstrated that XS003 exhibits improved absorption, matching TASIGNA at lower dose."

About XS003

XS003 demonstrated the results in a comparative bioavailability study involving healthy volunteers. It is Xspray's second product candidate developed using the HyNap technology. XS003 is being developed under the regulatory 505(b)(2) NDA process, which streamlines the approval process, and XS003 is expected to be submitted to the FDA for approval in the second half of 2024. In 2020, XS003 received orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of CML. Worldwide sales for TASIGNA approached $2.0 billion in 2022.

About Xspray Pharma

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with numerous product candidates in clinical development, utilizing its innovative, patented HyNap-technology to create improved versions of marketed protein kinase inhibitors (PKI), the largest oncology segment often with high drug prices. The company's goal is to become a market leader of enhanced PKIs for cancer treatment. Xspray Pharma's primary drug candidate, Dasynoc (XS004-dasatinib), is currently undergoing FDA review. It is an amorphous form of dasatinib, demonstrating bioequivalence at a 30% lower dose because of better solubility profile. Its compatibility with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), commonly co-prescribed to chronic myeloid leukemia patients, provides a significant advantage. Xspray Pharma is building a robust product portfolio, including XS003-nilotinib (an optimized version of Tasigna®) and XS008-axitinib (an optimized version of Inlyta®).

Xspray Pharma's shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm (Nasdaq Stockholm: XSPRAY). www.xspraypharma.com

