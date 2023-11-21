Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: A2DHVP | ISIN: SE0009242555 | Ticker-Symbol: 50V
Frankfurt
21.11.23
15:41 Uhr
0,025 Euro
+0,004
+21,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2023 | 16:10
135 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Aino Health AB (publ) is removed (594/23)

On May 16, 2023, the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

On September 29, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to a
mandatory public offer from Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ) to
the other shareholders of the Company. 

On November 10, 2023, the Company published its interim report for the third
quarter 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. 

On November 15, 2023, Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ) disclosed a
press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (AINO, ISIN code
SE0009242555, order book ID 130478). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
