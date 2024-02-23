Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health year-end report January-December 2023

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Implemented 100,000 licences. Solid growth according to plan. Improved profitability and cash flow from operations.



October - December 2023



Net sales were 6 313 (4 661) TSEK

Profit/loss after financial items was SEK -3,851 (-4,440) TSEK

Earnings per share were SEK 0 (-0.1)

January - December 2023

Net sales were 23 918 (19 908) TSEK

Profit/loss after financial items -10 663 (-14 962) TSEK

Earnings per share were SEK -0.2 (-0.4)





Dear shareholders,

As we conclude another remarkable year, I am honoured to turn to you with a sense of pride and gratitude for your continued support and commitment to Aino Health. In a year of challenges and opportunities, our unwavering dedication to innovation, resilience and excellence has positioned us for sustainable growth and success.



Operational progress

I am pleased to announce that Aino Health has achieved significant milestones over the last financial year, clearly demonstrating our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to strengthen our market position, increase operational efficiency and drive revenue growth.

Financial performance

Despite uncertainties in the global economic environment, Aino Health has delivered improved financial results. Our revenue growth reflects the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and the resilience of our business model. We have maintained our focus on cost management while making strategic investments for long-term value creation.

Product innovation

Aino Health continues to lead in innovation by introducing cutting-edge solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. Our commitment to being at the forefront of industry trends ensures that we provide products and services of the highest calibre, strengthening our reputation as a trusted partner in workplace wellness.



Client success stories

Our clients' successes remain at the heart of our business. We are proud to share stories of organisations that have achieved improved employee wellbeing and increased productivity through our solutions. These success stories emphasise the tangible impact Aino Health has on individuals' lives and business performance.

Strategic view

Moving forward, Aino Health is poised for continued growth and success. We remain committed to our strategic priorities, which include:

1. Market expansion We will continue to explore new markets and opportunities to expand our presence. Our goal is to reach more organisations globally and provide them with the tools and resources they need to improve their employees' wellbeing.

2. Technological progress Aino Health is dedicated to being at the forefront of technological advances. We will invest in research and development to ensure our solutions utilise the latest innovations and provide our clients with the highest quality tools to manage workplace health effectively.

3. Client-centred approach Our commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of our clients remains unchanged. We will continue to improve our offerings based on client feedback to ensure that Aino Health remains a trusted partner in promoting a healthy and productive workplace. As we reflect on the year's achievements, I would like to express my sincere thanks to our shareholders, clients, employees and partners. Your tireless support and co-operation has been crucial to our success. Moving forward, the Aino Health team looks forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we will navigate the future with resilience, agility and a shared commitment to making a positive impact on the well-being of individuals and organisations. Thank you for being part of the Aino Health journey

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on february 23, 2024.

For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Link to the report

https://investors.ainohealth.com/rapporter-och-dokument/

