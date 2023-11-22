Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma Company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced today the availability of a listing prospectus approved by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") under number 23-481, on November 21, 2023, in the context of the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris of new shares of the Company that will be or may be issued upon (i) a capital increase without shareholders' preferential right reserved to a category of persons satisfying determined characteristics for an amount of €4,399,686.28, (ii) the automatic conversion of 60 convertible bonds subscribed by Sofinnova Crossover I SLP, by Invus Public Equities LP and by UPMC Enterprises issued on August 4, 2023, and (iii) the potential conversion of 120 convertible bonds subscribed by CVI Investments, Inc. on December 28, 2022.

The listing prospectus approved by the AMF under number 23-481 comprises:

the 2022 universal registration document filed by the Company with the AMF on May 10, 2023 under number D.23-0406;

the amendment to the 2022 universal registration document filed by the Company with the AMF on November 21, 2023 under number D.23-0406-A01;

a securities note; and

the summary of the prospectus (included in the securities note).

These documents are available free of charge on the website of the Company (https://www.gensight-biologics.com) and of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org).

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage, developed for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Disclaimer

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Any decision to purchase shares must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information on the Company.

No communication and no information in respect of the offering by the Company of its shares may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where registration or approval is required. No steps have been taken or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offering or subscription of shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions.

This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Not for release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan or Australia. This document (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING MADE IN AND COPIES OF IT MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED OR SENT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Gidoin

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

LifeSci Advisors

Investor Relations

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0)76 735 01 31