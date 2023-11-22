Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
WKN: A3C861 | ISIN: FI4000512488 | Ticker-Symbol: GB9
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:08 Uhr
2,850 Euro
-0,120
-4,04 %
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 12:10
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LAMOR CORPORATION PLC ON 23 NOVEMBER 2023

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 NOVEMBER 2023  SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LAMOR CORPORATION PLC ON 23
NOVEMBER 2023 

The shares of Lamor Corporation Plc will be listed on the Official List of
Nasdaq Helsinki on November 23, 2023. The shares of Lamor Corporation Plc will
be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland
on November 22, 2023. 



Basic information on Lamor Corporation Plc as of November 23, 2023:



Trading code: LAMOR

Issuer code: LAMOR

ISIN-code: FI4000512488

LEI code: 7437003R88R5QOCMFQ82

Orderbook id: 241501

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 27 502 424

Listing date on the Official List: 23 November 2023



Industry: 65 Utilities

ICB Supersector: 6510 Utilities

Market Cap Segment: Small Cap

Managing director: Mika Pirneskoski

Address: Rihkamatori 2

        FI-06100 Porvoo

        FINLAND

Phone: +358 40 757 2151

Internet: www.lamor.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
