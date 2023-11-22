Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LAMOR CORPORATION PLC ON 23 NOVEMBER 2023

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 NOVEMBER 2023 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LAMOR CORPORATION PLC ON 23 NOVEMBER 2023 The shares of Lamor Corporation Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on November 23, 2023. The shares of Lamor Corporation Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland on November 22, 2023. Basic information on Lamor Corporation Plc as of November 23, 2023: Trading code: LAMOR Issuer code: LAMOR ISIN-code: FI4000512488 LEI code: 7437003R88R5QOCMFQ82 Orderbook id: 241501 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 27 502 424 Listing date on the Official List: 23 November 2023 Industry: 65 Utilities ICB Supersector: 6510 Utilities Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Mika Pirneskoski Address: Rihkamatori 2 FI-06100 Porvoo FINLAND Phone: +358 40 757 2151 Internet: www.lamor.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260