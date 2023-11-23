Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lamor Corporation from Nasdaq First North Premier to Main Market

23 Nov 2023, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lamor
Corporation shares (ticker: LAMOR) will commence today on the Main Market of
Nasdaq Helsinki. Lamor Corporation is a small cap company within Utilities. The
company got listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland in
December 2021. Lamor Corporation has received Nasdaq Green Equity Designation
for its shares. Lamor Corporation is the 128th company to transfer from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.
Lamor Corporation is the 30th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in
2023, and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is
the 15th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to
Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. 

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For
four decades, the company has worked to clean up and prevent environmental
incidents on land and at sea. Their solutions cover environmental protection,
soil remediation and material recycling. Lamor has over 500 employees in more
than 20 countries, and turnover of 128 million euros in 2022. More information 

"After having been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Finland for nearly two
years, we at Lamor believe that is time for the next step in our capital market
path. By moving to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki we expect to get more
attention to our investor story, increase the liquidity of the share and
therefore offer better value creation to our shareholders. Lamor is a leading
environmental solution provider with a wide range of technology in services in
environmental protection, soil remediation and restoration and material
recycling. During our time on Nasdaq First North Premier we grew from a roughly
50m EUR company to 128m EUR revenue in 2022 and with this move we shall also
have better access to both debt and equity capital markets to support our
growth strategy," comments Mika Pirneskoski, CEO of Lamor Corporation. 

 "After having listed on Nasdaq First North Premier segment Lamor Corporation
has grown rapidly, and we are pleased to see them now to take the step from our
First North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of
Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is exciting that Lamor as the first Finnish company to
receive Nasdaq Green Equity Designation is making progress in their green
business strategies. We are pleased to provide them with the increased
visibility and investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." 

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact:
Maarit Bystedt
+358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
