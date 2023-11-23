Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lamor Corporation from Nasdaq First North Premier to Main Market

23 Nov 2023, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lamor Corporation shares (ticker: LAMOR) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Lamor Corporation is a small cap company within Utilities. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland in December 2021. Lamor Corporation has received Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for its shares. Lamor Corporation is the 128th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Lamor Corporation is the 30th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2023, and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is the 15th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, the company has worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea. Their solutions cover environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling. Lamor has over 500 employees in more than 20 countries, and turnover of 128 million euros in 2022. More information "After having been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Finland for nearly two years, we at Lamor believe that is time for the next step in our capital market path. By moving to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki we expect to get more attention to our investor story, increase the liquidity of the share and therefore offer better value creation to our shareholders. Lamor is a leading environmental solution provider with a wide range of technology in services in environmental protection, soil remediation and restoration and material recycling. During our time on Nasdaq First North Premier we grew from a roughly 50m EUR company to 128m EUR revenue in 2022 and with this move we shall also have better access to both debt and equity capital markets to support our growth strategy," comments Mika Pirneskoski, CEO of Lamor Corporation. "After having listed on Nasdaq First North Premier segment Lamor Corporation has grown rapidly, and we are pleased to see them now to take the step from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is exciting that Lamor as the first Finnish company to receive Nasdaq Green Equity Designation is making progress in their green business strategies. We are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." 1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact: Maarit Bystedt +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com