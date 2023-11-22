Phoenix, Arizona and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - TAKE NOTICE THAT YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (the "Corporation") hereby provides notice pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") of a change of auditors from Semple, Marchal & Cooper, LLP ("SMC") effective November 16, 2023.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT:

SMC, the independent auditor of the Corporation, has resigned on its own initiative, effective November 16, 2023 citing the news release by the corporation on November 10, 2023 titled YourWay Cannabis Brands Announces Changes to Board and Management.

The resignation of SMC has been considered and accepted by the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board").

No financial statements have been completed during the period that SMC was first appointed by the Corporation and the date of this notice.

The Board fully authorizes SMC to respond fully to inquiries by any successor auditor of the Corporation.

The Corporation will work to secure a new auditor as soon as possible.

DATED as of this 16th day of November 2023.

YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC.

(signed) "Mason Cave"

____________________

Name: Mason Cave

Title: CEO

Contact: IR@yourwaycannabis.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188456