Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining"), a global leader in exponential technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), proudly announces its active participation in Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), scheduled from November 27th to November 30th, 2023. iMining's presence at ADFW underscores the Company's commitment and dedication to explore collaborative opportunities within the flourishing MENA region.

Mr. Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, emphasizes the significance of the company's presence at ADFW, stating, "With a focus on AI, our participation signifies our dedication to contributing to the ongoing AI revolution. The Middle East has emerged as a key player in the global technology landscape, and this event presents a strategic opportunity to forge partnerships aligned with our vision of driving innovation."

iMining's senior management team, led by Mr. Khurram Shroff, the Chairman and the CEO of iMining, will be attending ADFW 2023. This esteemed event, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, promises to be an impactful gathering, following the success of its 2022 edition, which drew over 8,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.

The theme for ADFW 2023, "Investing in The Transition Era," resonates with iMining's strategic vision. The event will convene global financial leaders to address opportunities and challenges presented by ongoing shifts in economics, technology, and sustainability, crucial in shaping the global economic landscape.

"ADFW '23 is a vital platform for discussing the future of finance, particularly in these transformative times," said Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining. "Our participation signifies our commitment to staying well-informed of the latest trends and discussions in the financial world. We are particularly excited to explore opportunities to collaborate on building responsible AI solutions for the financial industry, including regulators, investors, financial institutions and Fintech companies."

iMining's presence at this prestigious event underscores our dedication to engaging in critical dialogues that shape the future of finance. We aim to leverage this opportunity to further our mission in the AI space, fostering innovation and leadership.

In an era marked by global economic shifts, there is a pressing demand for the financial sector to unite in tackling worldwide issues. Abu Dhabi Finance Week will gather industry leaders from across the globe to devise strategies and foster innovation in pursuit of a sustainable economic future.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated research arm focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a monetization arm geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

