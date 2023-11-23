Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Purebread, a subsidiary of Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), proudly announces a significant achievement at its Vancouver International Airport (YVR) location, where the bakery and cafe has welcomed and served over 100,000 customers since its opening in late June, 2023. This remarkable milestone headlines a summer season with significant traffic and exceptional success at all Purebread locations.

Strategically positioned at the former site once occupied by Starbucks, this chosen location not only exemplifies Purebread's commitment to strategic expansion but also facilitates an accelerated path since opening.

"Purebread embodies YVR's commitment to providing unique dining concepts and options which elevate the travel experience and serve our community," said Eric Pateman, Vice President, Passenger Experience and Chief Experience Officer at Vancouver International Airport. "We are on a journey to transform our food and beverage program to provide more fresh, local and authentic offerings reflective of the vibrant and diverse culinary choices in our community. Since joining the airport in June, Purebread has created a space at YVR where passengers, guests and employees can enjoy their inspired menu that is unmistakably made in Vancouver."

Andrew Barnes, CEO, expressed, "The phenomenal success of Purebread at Vancouver International Airport is a testament to the dedication of our team and the overwhelming support from the YVR community. We are immensely proud to have reached this milestone, and we extend our gratitude to the YVR team for their belief in and support of local businesses. This accomplishment fuels our passion for delivering an unparalleled culinary experience, and we eagerly anticipate more milestones as we continue to grow and serve our valued customers at this iconic location."

Further, Coho and Purebread celebrate two months of seamless integration. Key achievements during this period include:

Increased Foot Traffic: All Purebread locations experienced an increase in foot traffic since acquisition





Location Growth: Purebread has announced two additional locations to continue the growth of the brand. Additional growth opportunities are being identified now and will be announced in due course.





Operational Synergy: Coho and Purebread teams have worked collaboratively to identify and leverage operational synergies between organizations including the successful merge of Finance and Marketing organizations. This approach has streamlined processes, improved efficiency, and maximized resource utilization.





Client Satisfaction: Purebread remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers. The integration has consistently maintained Purebread's award-winning high standards of service, and quality of product.

About Purebread and Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.

Coho is a growing player in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast casual restaurants and shared-kitchen facilities. As Canada's largest shared-kitchen company, Coho is expanding its presence and services. Through their combined efforts, Coho and Purebread strive to positively impact the communities in which they operate.

