EDF has purchased UK heat pump installer CB Heating for an undisclosed sum.The UK unit of French utility EDF has purchased UK heat pump installer CB Heating, it said in a statement. The company did not disclose the value of the deal'sbut said it would help streamline the transition to zero-carbon heating solutions. "The investment will improve the end-to-end customer journey from selection to installation by slashing waiting times and delivering better value," EDF said. "As part of the investment, EDF is working to halve the customer journey time, which currently takes three to four months." ...

