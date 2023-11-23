VALENCE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announced its consolidated sales for the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, comments: "In the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical continued its growth from the previous year, posting an increase of +7.0% at constant exchange rates compared with the first quarter of 2022-23. Sales growth was driven in particular by an 8.2% increase in business in France, which benefited from a favorable sales dynamic".

Q1 sales for fiscal 2023-2024

Sales Q1 2023-24 30/09/2023 30/09/2022 Change at current

exchange rates Change at constant

exchange rates In thousands of euros - IFRS Knee and hip activities 20,507 19,406 5.7% 7.0% Total 20,507 19,406 5.7% 7.0%

In the first quarter (July-September 2023) of the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted sales of €20.5 million, up 5.7% and 7.0% at constant exchange rates.

Sales in France rose by 8.2%, while international distributors were up 13.3%, and the Group's international subsidiaries recorded a 2.9% drop at current exchange rates and a 2.2% rise at constant exchange rates.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), which account for almost 92% of total Group sales, rose by 6.5% at constant exchange rates.

In France, the Group continues to benefit from a favorable sales dynamic, as in the previous year.

France accounts for some 76% of Group sales.

For international subsidiaries, overall performance was almost stable, but business levels showed variations from one region to another: business was up at constant exchange rates in Belgium, Australia and South Africa, while Germany, Brazil and Switzerland saw a decline in sales.

Trax CR® knee implant receives FDA approval in the United States

Amplitude Surgical has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Trax CR® implant, which addresses degenerative knee pathologies and enables the preservation of cruciate knee ligaments. This regulatory approval will enable Amplitude to market this product in geographical areas that accept the FDA approval as a reference.

Next press release:

H1 2023-24 sales: Thursday, February 22, 2024, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2023, Amplitude Surgical employed 426 people and generated sales of nearly 100.2 million euros.

