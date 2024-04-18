VALENCE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, comments: "In the first 9 months of the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical continued its growth trajectory, posting sales growth of +6.1% at constant exchange rates compared with the same period last year. Business grew both in France, with an increase of +5.3%, and internationally, with growth of +8.4% at constant exchange rates."

Consolidated sales 9 months of FY 2023-2024

Sales 9M 2023-24 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Change at current

exchange rates Change at constant

exchange rates In € thousands - IFRS Knee and hip activities 79,614 75,417 5.6% 6.1% Total 79,614 75,417 5.6% 6.1%

Sales Q3 2023-24 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Change at current

exchange rates Change at constant

exchange rates In € thousands - IFRS Knee and hip activities 30,557 30,209 1.2% 1.2% Total 30,557 30,209 1.2% 1.2%

In the first 9 months (July 2003 - March 2024) of the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical sales came to €79.6 million, up +5.6% and +6.1% at constant exchange rates.

Over the 9 months, the knees and hips business grew by +5.3% in France, while international distributors reported +7.8% growth, and the Group's international subsidiaries recorded +5.8% growth at current exchange rates and +8.7% at constant exchange rates.

Third-quarter growth was limited to 1.2%, with an increase of 1.4% in France and 2.9% at constant exchange rates for the Group's international subsidiaries, while international distributors were down -5.7%.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), which account for almost 93% of total Group sales, rose by +6.0% at constant exchange rates.

In France, which accounts for around 73% of Group sales, Amplitude Surgical continues to enjoy a favorable sales momentum.

For international subsidiaries, sales were up at constant exchange rates in Belgium, Australia and Brazil, while sales in Switzerland and South Africa were down.

Next press release:

Full-year sales 2023-24: Thursday, July 25, 2024, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2023, Amplitude Surgical employed 426 people and generated sales of nearly 100.2 million euros.

Contacts

Amplitude Surgical

CFO

Dimitri Borchtch

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98