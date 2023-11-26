Agrana: The Austrian foods group Agrana will be present at the Food Ingredients Europe event, one of the most important trade fairs for foods and beverages, in Frankfurt (28 - 30 November 2023) to show off the wide range of products from its fruit preparations, fruit juice concentrates, starch and sugar divisions. Agrana will be addressing current nutritional and beverage trends, with an ever-stronger focus on plant-based concepts such as yoghurt alternatives and meat substitutes. This will involve demonstrating various concepts for manufacturers of yoghurt products and plant-based yoghurt alternatives as well as solutions for entirely plant-based traditional dishes.Agrana: weekly performance: -2.80% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...