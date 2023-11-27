OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has announced a collaboration with GenDx for the development and validation of a companion diagnostic screening test to support its upcoming Phase III trial for Tedopi, an oncology vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the second-line setting. The simple blood sample and next-generation sequencing test is intended to identify HLA-A*02 positive NSCLC patients who are more likely to respond to Tedopi epitopes. As GenDx is a leading molecular diagnostics company with experience in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) field, the development of this companion diagnostic test should accelerate the enrolment of eligible patients. OSE's registrational pivotal clinical trial is to commence in 2024.

