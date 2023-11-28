Announcement of the Initial Public Offering of Shares of AKTSIASELTS INFORTAR

AKTSIASELTS INFORTAR (registry code: 10139414, address Sadama tn 5, 10111, Tallinn, Estonia; the Company), hereby announces the initial public offering of its shares (the Offering). The Offering will be carried out on the basis of the prospectus prepared by the Company and approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon, the EFSA) on 27 November 2023 (the Prospectus). Full details of the Offering are set out in the Prospectus. Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar Ain Hanschmidt: "We are opening our portfolio and wish to grow our success with new investors. Our portfolio that is focused on energy, maritime transport and real estate is diverse and international, proven in crises and has a big growth potential. According to our vision, Infortar is dedicated to developing the productivity of its companies - Eesti Gaas has become the biggest private capital energy company in the Finnish and Baltic region, Tallink has become the biggest maritime transport company on the Baltic Sea and for real estate we are one of the biggest asset owners in the region. We are long-term experienced investors and wish to provide dividend security to new investors." Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre: "Infortar has a diverse portfolio, strong balance sheet and modest loan burden - our cash flow is secure and enables us to pay dividends. We determined the Offering amount based on the needs of the Company and the price range based on its appeal to the investors. Searching for and utilising of growth opportunities is in the DNA of Infortar. Growth has originated from international expansion and investments that amount to a quarter billion euros in the past years." Chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Gaas Margus Kaasik: "Infortar owned Eesti Gaas earns most of its revenue from foreign markets. We have led the transition to western LNG in the area and thus won new clients and market share. Besides sales we have significantly increased our energy infrastructure sector by acquiring the biggest Latvian gas distribution network and built a bunkering ship. We are also actively involved in renewable energies by producing and selling local biogas and solar energy. In the long run we see natural gas as the main supporting energy type for renewable energy sources." Key terms of the Offering In the course of the Offering, the Company is offering up to 1,200,000 newly issued ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.10 euros per share with the possibility to increase the number of the offered ordinary shares up to 1,800,000 newly issued ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.10 euros per share (the ordinary shares offered by the Company hereinafter together referred to as the Offer Shares and all the shares of the Company hereinafter as the Shares). The Company may increase the number of the issued Offer Shares to the above maximum amount at its own discretion, by consulting previously with AS LHV Pank and Swedbank AS (together as the Arrangers) as well as considering the results of the Offering and the position of the management regarding the need to raise additional capital. In addition, Swedbank AS (Stabilising Arranger) has the right to, in consultation with AS LHV Pank, pursuant to the allocation of the Offering decided by the Company, allocate to the investors additionally up to 180,000 Offer Shares (Overallotment Shares). Upon the allocation of the Overallotment Shares to the investors in full, the total number of the Offer Shares is 1,380,000 (in case the Offering is carried out in the base volume) or 1,980,000 (if the volume of the Offering is increased). The Overallotment Shares shall have the same rights as the Offer Shares. The Company has one class of Shares and all the Offer Shares are or will be of the same class. The Offering consists of (i) an offering of the Offer Shares to retail investors in Estonia (Retail Offering) and (ii) an offering of the Offer Shares to institutional investors for the purposes of EU Regulation 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation) in Estonia and in certain select member states of the European Economic Area and in the United Kingdom (Institutional Offering). The Company may also in the course of the Offering offer the Offer Shares non-publicly to investors in Member States of the European Economic Area based on certain other exceptions provided in the Prospectus Regulation. The subscription period for the Offer Shares commences on 28 November 2023 at 10:00 (Estonian time) and ends on 7 December 2023 at 16:00 (Estonian time) (Offer Period), unless there is a decision to change the Offer Period or the Offering is cancelled. The Offer Shares are offered at a price range of 26.00 to 32.00 euros per Offer Share (Offer Price Range). The final offer price per Offer Share is determined by the Company after the completion of the book-building process regarding the Institutional Offering, having consulted with the Arrangers in advance, and will be the same for all investors in the Offering. A retail investor participating in the Retail Offering may submit a subscription order for subscribing for the Offer Shares only at a price that corresponds to the upper end of the Offer Price Range, i.e. 32.00 euros per one Offer Share. Taking into account the minimum and maximum amount of Offer Shares (including Overallotment Shares) and the Offer Price Range the monetary amount of the Offering is between 31.2 to 63.4 million euros. An investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Shares in the Retail Offering should contact an account operator that operates such investor's securities account at Nasdaq CSD SE Estonian Branch (Nasdaq CSD) and submit a subscription undertaking within the Offer Period for the purchase of the Offer Shares pursuant to the terms of the Offering. The subscription undertaking must be submitted to the account operator by the end of the Offer Period. By submitting a subscription undertaking, an investor authorises the Nasdaq CSD account operator who manages the current account associated with the investor's securities account to immediately block the full transaction amount on the investor's current account until the settlement of the Offering is completed or funds are released in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Prospectus. In order to subscribe for the Offer Shares in the Institutional Offering, the investor should contact the Arrangers. The expected timetable of the Offering is as follows: 28 November 2023 Publication of the Prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 November 2023 at 10:00 Offer Period commences (Estonian time) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 December 2023 at 16:00 Offer Period ends (Estonian time) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 11 December Decision on the Offer Price and allocation of the 2023 Offer Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 13 December Settlement of the Offering 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 14 December Listing and commencement of trading of Shares on the 2023 Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing and admission to trading The Company has applied for listing and admission to trading of all of its Shares, including the Offer Shares, on the Baltic Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The trading of the Shares is expected to commence on the Baltic Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on or about 14 December 2023. Availability of the Prospectus The Prospectus in Estonian is available in electronic form as of the date of this announcement on the website of the Company (https://infortar.ee/et/ipo) and on the website of the EFSA www.fi.ee. Any interested party may request delivery of an electronic copy of the Prospectus from the Company and the Arrangers without charge. Before making an investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus and the summary of the Prospectus and, if necessary, consult with a person specialising in advising on such investments. 