

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L, TM) announced on Wednesday that it has decided to sell its 124.868 million shares in Denso Corporation (DNZOY.PK), a Japanese automaker.



Post transaction, the company's shareholding in Denso will come down to 20 percent from 24.2 percent.



'By effectively leveraging funds obtained through the sale, Toyota can boost capital efficiency and achieve further growth for the Group, while maintaining the capital ties that have sustained a strong relationship,' Toyota said.



