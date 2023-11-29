Infortar is organizing a webinar for investors today

The initial public subscription of Infortar shares will take place from November 28 to December 7. https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=be4a69504e0501cdb48aef6b45a781fdc&lang=e n Today, November 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Infortar will organize a webinar for investors, which will be attended by the chairman of the board of Infortar Ain Hanschmidt, the CEO of Infortar Martti Talgre and the chairman of the board of Eesti Gaas Margus Kaasik. The webinar can be seen both live and as a recording on Infortar's investor website https://infortar.ee/et/ipo. Questions can be sent to ipo@infortar.ee before and during the seminar. The webinar is open to everyone and takes place without registration of participants. Warning! Not for distribution in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be illegal. This is an advertisement. Before making an investment decision, please read the prospectus at https://infortar.ee/storage/prospekt.infortar.24-11-2023.pdf to fully understand all associated potential risks and rewards. The approval of the prospectus by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered by the issuer". Kadri Laanvee Investor Relations Manager +372 5156662 www.infortar.ee/et/ipo