GlobeNewswire
29.11.2023 | 10:10
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infortar is organizing a webinar for investors today

The initial public subscription of Infortar shares will take place from
November 28 to December 7. 


https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=be4a69504e0501cdb48aef6b45a781fdc&lang=e
n 

Today, November 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Infortar will organize a
webinar for investors, which will be attended by the chairman of the board of
Infortar Ain Hanschmidt, the CEO of Infortar Martti Talgre and the chairman of
the board of Eesti Gaas Margus Kaasik. The webinar can be seen both live and as
a recording on Infortar's investor website https://infortar.ee/et/ipo.
Questions can be sent to ipo@infortar.ee before and during the seminar. The
webinar is open to everyone and takes place without registration of
participants. 

Warning! Not for distribution in the United States of America or in any other
jurisdiction where such distribution would be illegal. This is an
advertisement. Before making an investment decision, please read the prospectus
at https://infortar.ee/storage/prospekt.infortar.24-11-2023.pdf to fully
understand all associated potential risks and rewards. The approval of the
prospectus by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority
should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered by the
issuer". 



Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
+372 5156662

www.infortar.ee/et/ipo
