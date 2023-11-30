Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Evolva convenes extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for 21 December 2023 to approve the sale of Evolva AG to Lallemand Inc.
The Board of Directors proposes the following to the shareholders:
Reinach, Switzerland, 30 November 2023 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, announced on 21 November 2023 that it signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Danstar Ferment AG, a Swiss affiliate of Lallemand Inc., a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of yeast, bacteria and specialty ingredients. Danstar Ferment AG will acquire 100% of the shares in Evolva AG (including its subsidiaries) from Evolva Holding SA subject to the fulfillment of certain customary conditions in the SPA, including inter alia the approval of the transaction by the shareholders. Today, the company published the agenda for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on 21 December 2023 at 9:00 CET at the Hotel Victoria in Basel where the shareholders are asked to vote on the transaction.
Regarding agenda item 1 (approval of the sale of Evolva AG to Lallemand Inc. subsidiary):
Regarding agenda item 2 (increase of the conditional capital):
Regarding agenda item 3 (dissolution and liquidation of Evolva Holding SA):
Regarding agenda item 4 (appointment of two current board members as liquidators):
Regarding agenda item 5 (approval of the delisting of Evolva Holding SA):
The Board of Directors regrets that, despite substantial operational improvements achieved over the last 20 months under the new Management, the current financing challenges make it unfortunately impossible for Evolva to continue to develop its value potential as an independent stock-listed company. Furthermore, given the dire alternative solutions (particularly the likely bankruptcy), the transaction with Lallemand Inc. is by far the best option available for the shareholders.
The Board of Directors therefore unanimously recommends that shareholders approve the sale of the shares in Evolva AG to Danstar Ferment AG as well as the other proposals at the EGM.
