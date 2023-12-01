Biovica International: Biovica Receives License for Maryland State

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announces that the company has received a license for Maryland state, the 18th largest state in the US. The license means that Biovica can now perform analysis and report patient samples from all US states, except for New York and Washington DC.

"Our reach in the United States is steadily growing. We are now equipped to receive, test and report patient test results in 49 states, encompassing 94% or 311 million U.S. residents. Our latest state license enables us to partner with prominent medical facilities in Maryland, offering DiviTum TKa to oncologists for monitoring metastatic breast cancer in patients," says Warren Cresswell, President of Biovica Americas.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

