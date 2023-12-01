Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
01.12.23
08:00 Uhr
88,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,5089,0015:30
87,5088,5015:30
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 15:14
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: ESG Trends and the Year Ahead

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Workiva:

ESG Talk hosts Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Ernest Anunciacion come together for the first time in this special season finale. The group discusses key moments that shaped sustainability in 2023 and their predictions for 2024 - including the massive impact of global regulations and generative AI.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812244/esg-trends-and-the-year-ahead

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.