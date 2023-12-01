Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Encourages You to TagTwo To Remind Others To Get Their Regular Checkups

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated:

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

How many times have you thought, "I'm so busy, and I feel fine … I'm going to cancel my doctor appointment"?

Turns out, you're not alone. According to the Aflac Wellness Matters Survey, 1 in 4 Americans skip regular checkups or delay a visit to the doctor because they feel healthy.

Gold medalist, two-time Olympian, two-time Olympic Hall of Fame inductee and cancer survivor Shannon Miller recommends thinking twice before you cancel that doctor's appointment.

"Keeping my annual wellness appointment with my doctor saved my life, but I was really close to canceling it because I felt healthy," said Miller. "My ovarian cancer was caught early, and I am grateful to be 12 years cancer-free."

Watch the video above to hear about Shannon Miller's story.

With our policies and through our advocacy, helping people with cancer is at the core of Aflac, which is why we conducted the Wellness Matters Survey. When we learned that 51% of respondents who have had cancer said their diagnosis came as a result of a routine checkup or screening, we knew it was time to start a discussion about early detection of cancer and how it can help improve outcomes and, in some cases, save lives. Learn more about the Wellness Matters survey at aflac.com/WellnessMatters.

