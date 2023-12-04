

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX), a technology firm, said on Monday that it has appointed Kenneth L. Bedingfield as Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 11, succeeding Michelle Turner.



'Turner's departure was not prompted by any disagreement with the company's financial reporting or accounting practices, procedures, or decisions,' the company said.



Bedingfield, with 30 years of corporate experience, joins L3Harris from Epirus, Inc., where he most recently served as CEO.



Prior to Epirus, Bedingfield was CFO for Northrop Grumman.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken