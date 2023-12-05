Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MV", "our", "we"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, has launched its new and improved user experience; MediaValet Mobile. This enhancement delivers a rich, intuitive and responsive user interface on mobile, combined with an upload feature that is unrivalled in the DAM market. This is the first of many end-user-focused enhancements planned for the upcoming year that are critical to MediaValet becoming an organization-wide force multiplier. We believe this is critical in tough economic times, and that it presents an opportunity for MediaValet's DAM offering to distinguish itself as an essential foundational technology solution.

MediaValet Mobile is designed for optimal speed, accessibility, and a seamless user experience ensuring that every action is easily performed with a single thumb tap. This optimization benefits both mobile and desktop users, with administrators and power users able to toggle back to our classic experience to perform advanced functions. Distinguishing itself as one of the few DAMs in the market offering full mobile upload functionality and a responsive user interface, MediaValet Mobile allows users to effortlessly upload photos and videos, either stored or in real-time directly from their handheld devices into the DAM. With multi-select functionality, users can easily select and share content with their team via web galleries or asset links streamlining their workflow and eliminating the need for a computer while on the go.

"MediaValet Mobile is not only a differentiator in the DAM market but it's also a force multiplier that we expect to drive new user adoption within our customer base," said Jean Lozano, Chief Technology Officer of MediaValet. "We have more than 70,000 end users across more than 500 customers on our platform today. With MediaValet Mobile, we believe we'll be able to accelerate end-user adoption through increased control and ease-of-use, combined with new use-case activation. For example, activating social teams of sports organizations capturing, transforming and posting live content in real-time to social channels, or events management teams capturing event imagery at their fingertips and uploading to the MV DAM in real-time to share with their clients directly from their mobile device. These mobile use cases are becoming more critical today with unlimited data plans and mobile phones now able to capture very large, high-resolution photos and videos. MediaValet Mobile is the first release on our 2024 product roadmap which is focused on end-user adoption along with granular access control and security for broad use-case expansion. In 2024, we'll be delivering expansive DAM value within organizations, and making their workflows more efficient and convenient than ever before."

MediaValet Mobile is an initial release offering a glimpse into MediaValet's robust new user experience developed on React which will debut in 2024. It emphasizes improved discoverability and enhanced accessibility for all assets in your digital library within a single, cloud-based, highly secure digital asset management system. This redesign will provide enhanced control, accessibility, ease of use, and remote upload capabilities, enabling confident scalability for users across diverse use cases.

About MediaValet, Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, monday.com, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

