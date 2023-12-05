Peer to Peer Network Announces it has Hired a PR Firm. Set to Start Major Public Relations Operation Starting in 2024

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Peer To Peer Network (OTC PINK:PTOP) ("PTOP") - In a strategic move set to revolutionize its market presence, Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) has officially announced its partnership with a leading public relations firm, for an extensive year-long campaign at the "Total Pro" level. PTOP has signed a contract and paid for the entire year of 2024 in full. This collaboration is poised to propel PTOP into the spotlight with an earned media campaign, stock ticker indexing, added distribution to various financial institutions & brokers, added distribution outlets extending to financial data providers/platforms, stock exchange targeting, major financial news sites, and a suite of comprehensive services designed to maximize visibility and enhance investor relations.

The campaign is set to start January 15th, 2024, PTOP's decision to engage the PR & Newswire firm at the "Total Pro" level underscores the company's commitment to fostering transparency, amplifying its corporate narrative, and ultimately driving shareholder value. The campaign is anticipated to create a significant impact on PTOP's stock price, as the market responds to heightened awareness and enhanced communication strategies.

Key Highlights of the Total Pro Campaign Include:

Earned Media Exposure: PTOP will benefit from targeted media outreach, securing features in prominent financial and business publications. This heightened visibility is expected to capture the attention of a broader audience of investors and analysts. Stock Ticker Indexing: The Total Pro level includes the indexing of PTOP's stock ticker across major financial platforms. This ensures that potential investors easily access real-time information, contributing to increased liquidity and market participation. Strategic Investor Relations: With a dedicated team of seasoned professionals, the PR firm will work closely with PTOP to refine and execute a comprehensive investor relations strategy. This includes facilitating communication between the company and its shareholders, analysts, and the broader investment community. Customized Press Materials: The Newswire & PR firm will craft and distribute compelling press releases, ensuring that PTOP's key messages are effectively communicated to the media and the investment community. Financial Institutions & Brokers: The Total Pro campaign extends to financial institutions, and discount broker platforms, leveraging the PR firms expertise in crafting engaging content to maximize PTOP's reach across various digital channels.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey at the Total Pro level. This partnership represents a pivotal moment for PTOP, as we aim to strengthen our market presence, engage with our stakeholders, and unlock the full potential of our stock. We believe that the comprehensive suite of services offered by this particular PR firm will significantly contribute to our growth trajectory and shareholder value. I think everything is coming together, to make all of our efforts bear major fruit in 2024," stated Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

Investors and industry observers are encouraged to follow PTOP closely as the Total Pro campaign unfolds. With heightened visibility, strategic investor relations, and comprehensive media coverage, PTOP is poised for an exciting year of growth and potential stock price appreciation.

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Investor Relations Phone#: 1-617-481-1971

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Investor website: www.ptopnetwork.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company intends all forward-looking statements to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our reports at OTCMarkets . We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

