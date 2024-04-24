Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Peer To Peer Network (OTC Pink: PTOP), known for its flagship product MOBICARD in beta testing in your app stores today, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey toward innovation and intellectual property protection. The company has successfully retained legal counsel in order to file a provisional patent application for its groundbreaking technology, solidifying its commitment to revolutionizing the peer-to-peer networking landscape.

The decision to pursue patent protection reflects Peer To Peer Network's dedication to safeguarding its innovative solutions and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. By securing this provisional patent, the company has taken an additional proactive step to protect its intellectual property rights while laying the groundwork for future advancements and commercialization opportunities.

Peer To Peer Network already has two fully granted utility patents. Owner of the electronic interactive business card mobile software system with customer relationship management data base possessing granted patent #10,616,368 as well as patent# 10,270,880, Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) is gearing up to take back market share from any competitor encroaching on these already granted patents, or offer those companies an opportunity to be absorbed under the Peer To Peer Network name and acquired as an asset.

"We are excited to announce we are close to the filing of our provisional patent application, marking a pivotal moment in our quest to drive innovation and establish ourselves as leaders in the peer-to-peer networking space," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO at Peer To Peer Network (PTOP). "This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower users and reshape the way information is exchanged in decentralized networks. I can't explain it too much until we have it granted, but lets just say this in my opinion is going to be REVOLUTIONARY and it is in regards to our Reward token MOBICOIN."

The provisional patent application, being prepared and filed by esteemed legal counsel, encompasses the unique features and functionalities of Peer To Peer Network's newest technology not yet on display for the public's eyes, highlighting its potential to disrupt traditional networking paradigms. By securing intellectual property protection, the company aims to foster a culture of innovation while ensuring the continued growth and sustainability of its business endeavors.

Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) remains steadfast in its mission to drive technological advancement and empower users with secure, decentralized networking solutions. The company looks forward to the future with optimism, poised to leverage its patented technology to unlock new opportunities and drive meaningful change in the digital landscape.

Quick update on MOBICARD1.5 --- "We are in a beta test version right now, we need more feed back on things that work vs. things that don't work. We want to hear things that need to be changed. There is a "Feed Back Form" where you can submit your feedback but you have to navigate to it. You have to hit the menu screen which is in the upper left hand corner of the app and then down at the bottom click the text that says "Submit Feed back." This will get the information directly to the main coder. Additionally you can email support@freemobicard.com make sure to include screen shots of things going wrong. If the app crashes please make a note of it or screen shot it or at the very least send an email again to support@freemobicard.com we appreciate your help in getting this ready for an actual launch. We want to hear from you, help us improve so that it is ready for prime time," concluded Joshua Sodaitis.

For more information about Peer To Peer Network and its innovative solutions, please visit www.ptopnetwork.com.

About Peer To Peer Network: Peer To Peer Network is a leading provider of decentralized networking solutions, committed to revolutionizing the way information is exchanged in peer-to-peer networks. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, Peer To Peer Network empowers users with secure, efficient, and scalable networking solutions tailored to meet the demands of today's digital ecosystem.

About MOBICARD

Peer To Peer Network's flagship product is MOBICARD. MOBICARD is the first-of-its-kind, digital contact/business card that will shift the paradigm of personal and professional networking. It will facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. The MOBICARD is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking videos, user websites, all forms of contact information, and each user's social media links into one consolidated digital source. It is more than just a digital business card; it is a "Dynamic Digital Footprint."

Peer To Peer Network

Stock Symbol: PTOP

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Investor Relations Phone#: 1-617-481-1971

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Media Contact: JJ

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Investor website: www.ptopnetwork.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company intends all forward-looking statements to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our reports at OTC Markets. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

