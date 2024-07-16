MobiCard Inc.: MOBICARD Receives Legal Approval for Its Utility Token and Prepares for Re-Launch

A leading law firm specializing in corporate governance securities law confirms MOBICOIN's compliance with current regulatory standards, and gives a formal "legal opinion" ruling Mobicoin a Utility Token, not a crypto currency.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Peer To Peer Network (OTC PINK:PTOP) ("PTOP") proudly announces that its flagship product, MOBICARD, has received a finalized legal opinion regarding its utility token, MOBICOIN, confirming its compliance with current legal and regulatory standards. This milestone underscores the team's commitment to transparency and legality, signaling confidence to stakeholders and potential investors while reassuring that the MOBICARD team is committed to the project's long-term success.



"We are pleased to announce that the legal opinion regarding our utility token has been finalized," said Joshua Sodaitis, chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "This comprehensive review, conducted by a leading law firm specializing in corporate governance security regulations, affirms that our utility token complies with current legal standards and regulatory requirements. This finalization is a crucial step forward, ensuring that our token can be utilized as intended within our ecosystem while providing confidence and clarity to our stakeholders. With this legal foundation securely in place, we are now well-positioned to advance our project and deliver on our promises to our shareholders. Mobicoin will still trade in a secondary market as it had before and we are discussing which exchange we are going to list it on."

MOBICOIN's initial launch in 2017 saw trading volumes over 400 million shares traded and over $1.1 million in dollar volume, with a 993% surge in PTOP stock, outperforming every other stock on the OTC markets. SEC regulations introduced in December of the same year resulted in the CEO at the time suspending the token in order to conduct a legal review to ensure compliance with the new guidelines the SEC had released. The CEO at the time never brought the Mobicoin back.

Currently, MOBICOIN is preparing for the asset listing process on several exchanges. Potential investors are encouraged to learn more about this opportunity and visit PTOP's crowdfunding portal at https://ptopnetwork.sppx.io.

"If there were ever a time to buy PTOP stock through our crowdfunding portal, this would be the time BEFORE our announcement that MOBICOIN goes live," added Sodaitis.

The MOBICARD app is available on iOS and Android.

About MOBICARD

Peer To Peer Network's flagship product is MOBICARD. MOBICARD is the first-of-its-kind, digital contact/business card that will shift the paradigm of personal and professional networking. It will help individuals and businesses share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. The MOBICARD is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking videos, user websites, all forms of contact information, and each user's social media links into one consolidated digital source. It is more than just a digital business card; it is a "Dynamic Digital Footprint."?

Contact:

Joshua Sodaitis,

Chairman and CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Investor Relations: 617-481-1971

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Media Contact: Jessica Lombao

Email: jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

Investor website: www.ptopnetwork.com

SOURCE: MobiCard

