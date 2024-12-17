Anzeige
MobiCard's Digital Business Card Revolutionizes Networking & Social Media

Finanznachrichten News

New data shows 37% of small businesses and 23% of individuals use digital business cards for their products and services, signaling opportunity for MOBICARD, from the only publicly traded digital business card and marketing company.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / With reports showing greater adoption of digital business cards, Peer to Peer Network (PTOP), the only publicly traded digital business card and marketing company, is positioned for growth in 2025 with the planned launch of its MOBICARD 2.0 and the next phase of its strategic plan.

About 37% of small businesses and 23% of business professionals use digital business cards, according to newly published data. The same study projects a 9% CAGR through 2032, demonstrating a growing preference for virtual business promotion solutions, and a growing market for PTOP and MOBICARD.

"The latest numbers show that businesses are leveraging digital business cards to enhance their brand visibility and connectivity, signaling a growing shift toward this modern networking solution," said Joshua Sodaitis, chairman and CEO of MobiCard. "By next year, the industry could see digital business cards capturing up to 50% of the market. This trend positions MOBICARD to benefit significantly as adoption accelerates."

MobiCard is committed to driving the digital business card transformation with its platform, a seamless and eco-friendly alternative to traditional business cards that enables users to share their contact information effortlessly. It not only streamlines the networking process but also satisfies the increasing demand for sustainable business practices.

Digital business cards have gained popularity by featuring:

  • Interactive designs that can include animations and scrollable layouts to enhance engagement.

  • Integration with social media with direct links to social media profiles so people can connect and engage with each other across multiple platforms.

  • Contactless sharing methods such as QR codes, near-field communication (NFC), and email-sharing methods for a seamless and safe exchange of contact information.

  • Instant update capability that allows users to make sure their contact information and any marketing information remains current - even after the card's initial distribution.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, digital business cards will reach new heights in 2025, with more businesses using innovative technology to offer fast service and boost market opportunities. MobiCard plans to capitalize on the trend with the next phases of its strategic plan.

"With more than a third of businesses and a quarter of professionals using digital business cards, there is an untapped opportunity to transition these users to digital platforms," Sodaitis said. "With plans to launch MOBICARD 2.0 within the first 90 days of the year and begin targeting enterprise accounts in 2025, our outlook is promising. This data underscores the wide-open market potential in the industry and reflects the growing trend toward digital solutions. I'm excited about the opportunity to penetrate this expanding market and help drive its future growth."

The rise of digital business cards represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of professional networking, harnessing the power of digital connectivity. With social media and online platforms dominating professional interactions, digital business cards provide a modern and effective way to build and maintain professional networks.

For more information and updates, visit the Peer To Peer Networks website at www.ptopnetwork.com.

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is a pioneering digital business card company focused on transforming business networking through innovative digital solutions. Its MOBICARD platform provides professionals with a convenient, eco-friendly, and interactive way to share information, establish connections, and enhance networking opportunities in today's fast-paced digital world.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao
jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

Peer to Peer Network Inc.
Investor Relations
info@ptopnetwork.com

.

SOURCE: MobiCard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
