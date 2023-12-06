Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer inked a deal with the European Union Innovation Fund grant to receive €32.3 million ($34.8 million) to pay for half of the company's new copper indium gallium selenide solar module production facility to be built in Sweden.The European Commission announced in July that Midsummer's project DAWN - a 200 MW-per annum plant producing lightweight and flexible CIGS, thin-film solar cells and panels - was selected among 41 projects for the European Union Innovation Fund. Midsummer announced on Monday the company successfully signed a grant funding deal ...

