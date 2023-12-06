Statkraft, a Norwegian energy company, is investigating the scalability and commercial viability of Aquabattery's technology. It will finance a pilot project for between six and 12 months in the Netherlands.Statkraft and Dutch startup Aquabattery have joined forces to develop the latter's long-duration storage solution based on saltwater. The two companies will test the storage technology in a pilot project for six to 12 months in Delft, the Netherlands. The objective is to investigate the scalability of Aquabattery's technology and its commercial viability. Aquabattery's patented storage ...

