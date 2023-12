As from December 08, 2023, Epti AB shares will be traded under its new name, oodash Group AB. New company name: oodash Group AB ------------------------------------- New short name: OODA ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0020699296 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 195960 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10.