Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): The benefits of having AXA IM as the manager In this note, we review the value added to Volta by having AXA IM as the manager. In particular, AXA IM's scale in Alternative Credit brings i) greater resourcing, allowing specialist expertise to identify mis-priced opportunities and manage risk, ii) a network with informational advantages, allowing early identification of trends, and iii) business introduction and portfolio opportunities unavailable to smaller players. Good governance means potential conflicts of interest appear well managed. The bottom line is that AXA IM has consistently outperformed benchmarks, especially in challenging conditions, including the pandemic and GFC. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/the-benefits-of-having-axa-im-as-the-manager/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

