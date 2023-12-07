Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
05.12.23
09:16 Uhr
0,238 Euro
-0,005
-2,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2410,25219:52
0,2450,25019:46
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 18:30
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Resignation of Claire Miles, Independent Non-Executive Director, Capita plc (the 'Company')

Capita Plc - Resignation of Claire Miles, Independent Non-Executive Director, Capita plc (the 'Company')

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

7 December 2023

Resignation of Claire Miles, Independent Non-Executive Director, Capita plc (the 'Company')

The Company announces that Claire Miles has advised the Board that she has decided to step down as a director on 31 December 2023.

Claire's decision follows her recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Stagecoach, Britain's largest bus and coach operator. Claire has advised the Board that due to her new executive role she will be unable to dedicate sufficient time to enable her to contribute to Capita appropriately.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

Notes to editors:

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.