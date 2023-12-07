Capita Plc - Resignation of Claire Miles, Independent Non-Executive Director, Capita plc (the 'Company')

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

7 December 2023

Resignation of Claire Miles, Independent Non-Executive Director, Capita plc (the 'Company')

The Company announces that Claire Miles has advised the Board that she has decided to step down as a director on 31 December 2023.

Claire's decision follows her recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Stagecoach, Britain's largest bus and coach operator. Claire has advised the Board that due to her new executive role she will be unable to dedicate sufficient time to enable her to contribute to Capita appropriately.

Notes to editors:

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.

